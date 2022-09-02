Your Daily Horoscope: September 2, 2022

On Friday, September 2nd, a waxing crescent Moon stands in direct opposition to Uranus, the planet of chaos and challenge. While this might normally suggest emotional turmoil, Virgo’s can-do energy is bolstering our ego in the 12th House of Self-Undoing. The stars indicate a change on the horizon—but in its most positive form.

What might that look like for your sign today?

When you put your weight behind something, it can be difficult to slow down your momentum. Still, it’s important that you stay highly alert throughout this process. If things start to go off-kilter, then it might be time to leave.

Sometimes, rebelling against the self implies destruction. But in your case, resisting your stubborn streak is a form of self-care. You’re getting out of your comfort zone, and that’s something you should be celebrating—not dreading.

When you’re constantly on the go, it can be easy to develop tunnel vision. If all you know is just what you see every day, then a repetitive schedule will be inherently limiting. Try shaking things up this week and doing something new.

This is a new situation for you, which means it’ll likely feel a little more chaotic than usual. That doesn’t mean that you’re doing something wrong—it’s just a side effect of novelty. You’ll get past these rocky waters soon enough.

No one is right about everything 100% of the time, and you are certainly no exception. Yes, having to admit to being wrong stings the ego. But once that initial shock wears off, your ego (read: you) becomes stronger and more mature.

People change, and so do our minds and beliefs. What might have served you four years ago could have an adverse effect now. Taking stock of these changes isn’t dismissive or lazy; in fact, it’s the exact opposite.

Constantly forgoing your needs will eventually have the opposite effect you want, Libra. It’s a recipe for resentment. You keep getting disappointed by others for not tending to your needs. But they can’t read your mind.

Often, it’s our past hurt that manifests in our relationships—not present hurt. You’re projecting and anticipating that which you’ve already seen before. But in doing so, you’re not taking into account that this is an entirely new situation.

There’s no denying that leading the pack can be fun. Indeed, it feels good to know you’re at the helm of progress and growth. However, keep in mind that there are other people on this journey, too.

You are an expert problem solver—for other people’s problems. When it comes to your issues, you tend to shut down. So, try viewing this current situation objectively, like you would a friend, and see what happens.

As someone who normally leads the way, it can be a challenge to fall in line with someone else. Indeed, you always seem to think you know best. But the stars suggest you’d benefit from listening to someone else for a change.

This has the potential to be a fantastic idea, but be careful of scaring it off too quickly. Don’t rush your creative process, and let things fall into place naturally. The satisfaction when it does will be that much sweeter, Pisces.

