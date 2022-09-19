Your Daily Horoscope: September 19, 2022

On Monday, September 19th, a waxing crescent Moon sits in a tense square with Mercury retrograde. It’s imperative to avoid taking things personally during this tumultuous time. The ego-driven Sun inching toward Mercury RG only makes this exercise more difficult, but the stars urge you to try anyway.

What might this look like for your sign today?

Using your energy and productivity toward your passions is a breeze. The real challenge comes from using these same attributes for life’s tedious, unsavory aspects. But rest assured, Aries: even the boring parts have a purpose.

Don’t underestimate your subconscious ability to affect your conscious reality, Taurus. As personal as your mental wellness might be, it still has tangible effects on those around you. That’s a responsibility you must not ignore.

If someone you love were in your current situation, what would you tell them? You’d likely not want them to tolerate this struggle—so, why are you? You deserve happiness and peace of mind just like anybody else, Gemini.

Some beliefs are not worth holding onto forever. As we experience and learn more in life, reality tends to shift. There’s nothing wrong with letting go of something you once held dearly. It’s just part of the journey, Cancer.

You’ve found yourself in yet another battle between ego and emotion, Leo. Which side will you let win this time? When looking for your answer, try not to ruminate on societal expectations. This is your life, not everyone else’s.

You only have limited time in the day, and not everything is deserving of it. The stars urge you to get used to saying no. Placing a boundary on your productivity is the only way to avoid complete burnout.

It’s important to stand up for what’s right, but it’s also important to get the whole picture before acting. In a time where chaos is running rampant in the cosmos, it’s more crucial than ever to get all your facts straight.

Part of personal growth is letting go of what doesn’t serve you, Scorpio. That includes external factors, like a relationship or job. But it also means shedding the negative habits that only stunt your progress.

The capacity to change is what gives life hope. If we were beholden to our worst moments, then the world would be a very harsh, unforgiving place indeed. Remember this as you receive (and give) forgiveness.

Just because your first instinct is to share your resources doesn’t mean it’s the one you have to follow. Generosity is certainly an admirable trait. But be wary of giving outside of your means, Cap.

Short-term satisfaction has a funny way of disguising itself as mental wellness, Aquarius. But as its shiny newness wears off, so will the positive feelings. The stars urge you to invest your energy in long-term gratification instead.

Recognizing the areas of your life that need improvement is a great first step, Pisces. And you certainly deserve to celebrate it. But don’t forget that there is more work to be done—arguably, the more important kind.

Read our weekly horoscope for an even deeper dive into your sign’s celestial forecast.

