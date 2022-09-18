Your Daily Horoscope: September 18, 2022

On Sunday, September 18th, a last-quarter Moon approaches the line between the 9th House of Philosophy and the 10th House of Social Status. Normally, this would signify a need to let go of the beliefs that don’t serve us in order to succeed. But with Mercury retrograde flying backward nearby, the stars urge us to be careful of acting on misconceptions.

What might that mean for your sign today?

When you start firing on all cylinders, little can stand in your way—except, of course, lack of resources. As frustrating as this setback might be, consider using this time to reevaluate your plan of action to ensure there are no snags.

You’re on an enormously positive path to self-discovery, Taurus. Don’t give up now. As tiring as it might be to keep pushing forward, try to muster the strength to do so. You’ll be glad you pushed yourself in the end.

Sometimes, we learn far more from our streaks of bad luck than good. As disheartening as these obstacles might feel, resist the urge to wallow. The moment will eventually pass, and it’s up to you to take something positive from it.

Your insecurities are telling you that you should ask someone else for advice, but you already have the answers you seek. Indeed, your intuition can tell you more than a third party ever could. So, listen to it.

Despite the turbulence you’ve been facing, you’ve remained exceptionally grounded. Keep up the good work, Leo. But don’t forget what it’s like to go with the flow, either. You’re closer to achieving the right balance than you think.

The easiest way to avoid miscommunication is to remove your ego from the equation. Ego has a funny way of stretching words into new forms, and they’re rarely for the better. Proceed cautiously and selflessly, Virgo.

You can’t avoid interpersonal conflict; you can only navigate it effectively. While it might seem like you’re keeping the peace, you’re only creating more strife within yourself. So, you might as well speak your mind.

You might be surprised how much simpler life becomes when you look at it objectively. Our emotions muddy the waters until they’re stubbornly opaque. Try asking a friend to help you achieve this neutral perspective.

Retrograde season affects your go-getter personality particularly hard. As tempting as it might be to push forward, the stars urge you to rest. You’ll get your chance to sprint in due time; for now, just walk.

The stars are giving you a much-needed push in the right direction, Cap. Let them lead your way. This obstacle you’ve been facing has been tricky, but you’re so close to overcoming it. Stick with it a little longer.

If your environment doesn’t align with your internal values, then it’s going to feel uncomfortable. Sure, this could certainly mean your external environment needs to change. But this could also indicate an internal transformation, too.

Ignoring this cognitive dissonance won’t make it any less inharmonious, Pisces. You can’t will this conflict away. To get over this hurdle once and for all, you’ll have to face it head-on. The sooner you do it, the better you’ll feel.

