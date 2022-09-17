Your Daily Horoscope: September 17, 2022

On Saturday, September 17th, an almost-quartered Moon flies in conjunction with Mars, heightening our emotional passion and aggression. Because it takes place in the 9th House of Philosophy, this indicates a confrontation with misaligned values and beliefs. And with a whopping eight celestial bodies in retrograde, things are bound to get a little wily.

What might that look like for your sign today?

Sometimes, there is no easy scapegoat on which to place your blame. Indeed, you have to swallow the reality that life can—and often is—objectively unfair. Attempting to find a scapegoat will only result in a burned bridge or two.

Be wary of investing your resources maliciously, Taurus. Your energy, money, and love are valuable assets. So, depleting your reserves just to get back at someone is the definition of cutting off your nose to spite your face.

When the universe sets a roadblock in your path, you have two options. You can either exhaust yourself trying to bulldoze straight through it, or you can start brainstorming alternative routes. Deep down, you know which is more productive.

Just because your feelings are valid doesn’t mean your actions always are. There’s a fine line between undermining your intuition and giving in to hypersensitivity. Make sure you’re reacting to what’s actually happening—not what you’ve imagined in your head.

If you can manage to work your way around these mental hangups, you’ll open yourself up to a world of opportunity. However, if you choose to keep your head buried in the sand, then that’s where you’ll inevitably stay.

Things are not always what they seem—and that includes what’s going on inside your head, Virgo. Be wary of letting assumptions run away from you. Things are rarely as complicated or negative as we perceive them to be.

As an easygoing individual, you are highly susceptible to the chaotic whims of a planetary retrograde. Stand firm in your beliefs today. Speak clearly and thoughtfully, and certainly don’t be afraid to ask others to do the same.

Waiting for a definitive “reward” in your mental health journey is a futile effort, Scorpio. There is no finish line or trophy awaiting you. The end goal is always moving a little further ahead—and frankly, that’s a good thing.

It doesn’t matter how many times you’ve been right in the past; that doesn’t give you the authority to bulldoze others’ differing opinions. You still have an obligation to listen and learn like the rest of us.

Despite how counterintuitive it might seem, leaning into past hurt often feels comfortable. It’s familiar—homey, even. You can either take this time to wallow or use it as a stepping stone for growth. Which will you choose?

Sometimes, we have to bear witness to what we don’t want to find out what we truly do. It’s not a pleasant experience, per se. But it has its merits. Resist the effort to jump ship—a stark realization is heading your way.

Life rarely pans out exactly as we imagine. We’re all looking for a satisfactory ratio of struggle and success. Don’t put so much pressure on yourself to get this perfect. As long as you’re happy and safe, that’s all that matters.

