Your Daily Horoscope: September 15, 2022

Here’s how the stars align on Thursday, September 15th.

M. Davis-McAfee
September 15, 2022 | 5:15 a.m. CDT
Daily horoscope 9/15

On Thursday, September 15th, a waxing Gibbous Moon flies past Uranus under Taurus in the 8th House of Reincarnation. Nearly 120º away in the 12th House of Self Undoing, the Sun creeps closer toward Libra as Virgo season nears its end. Meanwhile, a powerful opposition between Jupiter RG and a Makemake/Mercury RG conjunction continues. 

Where does your sign fit into the mix today?

Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

Believe it or not, there is a way to internalize your past failures without attaching them to your self-worth. Treat these wounds as stepping stones, not setbacks. Indeed, you have the ability to turn pain into power, Aries.

Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

Be wary of acting impulsively for acting’s sake. As eager as you might be to jump into the next stage of comfort and out of transition, you’d be wise to proceed slowly. In the end, you’ll be glad you took your time.

Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

You can assert yourself and adapt your communication style to fit the situation. Forcing your way through an emotional roadblock won’t get your point across any clearer. In fact, it’ll likely have the opposite effect.

Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

You’ve been so busy focusing on what you need to do that you’ve lost sight of what you want to do. The stars urge you to take some time today and reassess what’s important to you. Then, try to start focusing on that.

Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

If anyone can honestly judge a performance, it’s you, Leo. You’re well acquainted with the ins and outs of success. Just make sure that you’re turning that analysis back on yourself every now and then, too.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sep 22

You can’t boss or buy your way into honest relationships, Virgo. To do that, you’ll need raw, open vulnerability and a willingness to learn from someone else. Are you ready to give up your position at the helm?

Libra

Sep 23 – Oct 22

Pay close attention to the words you choose today, Libra. Both your sign and ruling house are rife with retrogrades, which make squabbles highly likely. Try your best to avoid doublespeak and passive aggression. Make sure there’s no room for misinterpretation.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

Let’s face it, Scorpio—the nagging voice in the back of your mind will probably always be there. Your responsibility is to keep moving forward despite its presence. Stop waiting around for it to be completely silent.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

Your go-getter attitude is admirable. But it’s also causing you to make commitments you don’t intend to keep. There’s nothing wrong with saying no first—it’s better than waiting until you’re in too deep to get out.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

You’ve been second-guessing yourself for far too long, Capricorn. There’s a reason people look to you for guidance. So, why are you so hesitant to do the same? Trust your intuition. It’s keener than you give it credit.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

It’s been a long while since you were able to do whatever you wanted. Now that the ability is coming back to you, your interests have shifted. Don’t feel like you have to remain in the past. Move on if it feels right.

Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

You’re so concerned with making sure everyone else feels loved that you forget to check in on yourself. How is your emotional state? What do you need? Take some time to ponder these questions for a change.

