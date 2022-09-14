Your Daily Horoscope: September 14, 2022

On Wednesday, September 14th, a waxing Gibbous Moon passes from Eris retrograde to Uranus retrograde under Taurus. The Moon and Venus sit in a harmonious trine, suggesting prosperity in either love or finances. However, the stars urge against getting too comfortable. Indeed, this positive celestial energy could easily be overpowered by a nearby conjunction of Mercury retrograde and Makemake.

How will your sign fare today?

Is being right really more important than being surrounded by loved ones? Ultimately, you can decide to prioritize whichever path you prefer. But the stars suggest you might find more long-lasting satisfaction in the latter, Aries.

If something in your life isn’t aligning with your values, then you have the right to rethink your connection to it. Whether a person, job, or investment, you are not beholden to social expectations. Leave if you want.

Prosperity ebbs and flows like waves on a shore, Gemini. As disheartening as it might be to see good fortune slip from your fingers, this isn’t the last opportunity you’ll have. Be wary of wallowing—this moment will pass eventually.

No one is going to make you stop your self-destructive tendencies. Unfortunately, that task is solely up to you. You’ll have to exert a little more effort if you want to kick these habits for good, Cancer. What are you waiting for?

Personal growth is a double-edged sword. On the one hand, hindsight and wisdom are invaluable assets. But on the other, it’s hard to reconcile how blind you were before. Try to focus on the former, Leo.

Don’t assume that other people can read your mind, Virgo. They can only see and process what you reveal to them. What might be well-intentioned helpfulness in your mind could come across as nitpicky judgment.

You’ve been struggling to face this ending for a while now, but what if you were to shift your perspective a bit? Placing this boundary isn’t mean or unfair. In fact, it’s one of the kindest things you can do for yourself.

If anyone can handle the muck and mire of our deepest subconsciouses, it’s you, Scorpio. And the problem you face now might just require you to do so. Approach this analysis objectively and logically, and you’ll be fine.

Despite our best efforts, sometimes, things go out of control. Unexpected mishaps and change-ups can cause even the most thoughtful plans to crumble. Whatever you do, don’t let this deter you from trying again, Sag.

You haven’t been enjoying your time in the light, and the explanation might be hiding in the darkness. Don’t underestimate the power of your innermost thoughts to color your perception of your immediate outside world.

The silver lining behind all these rainclouds is starting to poke through, Aquarius. Now is not the time to give up; it’s the time to muster your last reserves of courage and energy. This is the result of all your hard work.

We internalize the values and priorities that our daily schedules reflect. According to how you spend your time, what’s the most important to you? If it’s different than what you’d like, then it’s time to start reassessing your routine.

