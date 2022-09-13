Your Daily Horoscope: September 13, 2022

On Tuesday, September 13th, Mercury retrograde backtracks toward Makemake under Libra in the 1st House of Self. While Makemake governs activism and environmental connection, Mercury retrograde indicates tech mishaps and miscommunications. Our actions and reactions will determine which celestial force overpowers the other.

What might this mean for your sign today?

Though you wouldn’t readily admit it, you secretly love when things get a little messy. The heightened adrenaline and impromptu problem-solving make you feel alive. But don’t assume others are in the same camp as you.

Where you invest your time, energy, and resources matters. You might think you’re just going through the motions, but there’s more to it than that. Be mindful of the environment you’re creating. Is it one you truly enjoy?

Emotional trauma tends to be cyclical. While it doesn’t always seem that way at the time, the fact that you’ve seen this before is a benefit. You’ve walked this path before. This time, you just might find the exit.

Whether now or later, your emotions will get the best of you. You can certainly choose to ignore them now. But eventually, they’ll find their way to the surface. Wouldn’t it be better to deal with it now while you’re still in control?

As we grow and change, so do our values. Something that once brought you joy in life might not anymore, and that’s okay, Leo. It isn’t a sign that you’ve changed for the worse—it’s a neutral transformation. Don’t color it negatively.

Take some extra time to go over your plans today. The stars are slinging chaotic mishaps left and right, but some additional foresight can help you sidestep the worst of it. Proceed cautiously and thoughtfully, Virgo.

So, the ‘great’ cause that you’ve taken up isn’t what you thought it was. C’est la vie, Libra. You can either find a way to realign this effort with your values, or you can move on. Both have their merits; the choice is yours.

You’re quick to brush off your emotions as inconsequential. But how you feel matters too, Scorpio. Your intuition rarely lies, so why are you choosing to ignore it now? It doesn’t benefit anyone in the long run.

Be cautious of over-asserting your authority today, Sag. Good leaders do so by example, not force. You might be surprised how effective a hands-off approach would be in this situation. Why not try it out?

From the outside looking in, your productivity is admirable. But what are you hiding from in the midst of all this business? You can’t work your way out of these personal dilemmas, Cap. You must face them.

There’s a vast difference between getting what you want and getting what you need. And the longer you keep pushing for the former, the more critical the latter will become. You can’t out-stubborn the universe, Aquarius.

Your current situation is unsavory, to say the least. But it’s nothing you can’t work your way through, Pisces. The stars urge you to tap into your expansive creative energy and think outside the box for a solution.

