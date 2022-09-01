Your Daily Horoscope: September 1, 2022

On Thursday, September 1st, a waxing crescent Moon passes under Scorpio. Along the way, it crosses paths with Haumea, a dwarf planet that governs intuition and trust. Meanwhile, the Sun sits in Virgo, slowly strengthening its opposition to Neptune retrograde. The stars pose an essential question: where do you place your trust?

Here’s what the stars have to say about your sign today.

The stars are aligning in your favor to bring about tremendous change. Indeed, you have the skillsets needed to get this job done. This has the potential to be life-changing; just be careful of stepping on toes along the way.

Living indulgently has its upsides, but don’t forget about its opposite effects. You will inevitably feel worse once this hedonistic streak has passed. It’s high time to strike a balance between self-care and self-destruction, Taurus.

If you don’t stand for something, then you’ll fall for anything. You might think you’re being amicable, but you’re really just enabling. The stars urge you to speak your mind and stand up for what’s right or suffer the consequences.

For whatever reason—past pain, general cynicism, etc.—you’ve been struggling to trust others. Even worse, you’ve started to distrust yourself. You either have to learn to take chances or be doomed to never change (read: grow).

You hold onto failures and past hurts far longer than you should, Leo. Considering how deeply they impact your ego, this is unsurprising. Nevertheless, they will weigh you down to the point of immobility if you don’t let them go.

Before you put all your eggs into one basket, take a second to reassess your commitment. Does this really align with your values? Or is it simply catering to your need to be productive and helpful? Think before you proceed.

Higher self-awareness is a double-edged sword. On the one hand, you see life more clearly and accurately. But on the other hand, these realizations often lead to negative relationships ending. It’ll be worth it in the end, Libra.

A unique problem requires a unique solution. Thus, you’ll have to think outside the box for this one, Scorpio. Despite what your insecurities are telling you, you are more than equipped to handle the task. You got this.

Principles are one thing; dogmatism is another. No one is right 100% of the time—not even you, Sag. Be cautious of clinging so tightly to your beliefs that you lose grip of reality. There’s no shame in learning.

In a perfect world, our wants and needs would be virtually the same. But a perfect world, this is not, and sometimes, what you need isn’t the most desirable option. Still, that doesn’t make it any less important.

The sooner you accept the possibility that you don’t always know best, the happier you will be. Not only does this grandiose confidence put greater pressure on you to succeed. But it’s also mostly an illusion.

Reassessing one’s life path always presents the risk of having to change courses. But what’s worse—having to deal with the temporarily uncomfortable transition or suffering through stagnancy for the rest of your life? Ultimately, the choice is yours. Which will you choose?

