Your Daily Horoscope: October 9, 2022

Here’s how the stars align on Sunday, October 9th.

By Madame Miranda
October 9, 2022 | 5:15 a.m. CDT
On Sunday, October 9th, the full Moon passes by Jupiter retrograde. The gas giant is currently straddling the line between the 6th House of Work and the 7th House of Relationships, suggesting a need for balance in our personal and professional lives. By this time tomorrow, the full Moon will have also stood in opposition to the Sun under Libra in the 1st House of Self. 

How will your sign find a balance between work, love, and self?

Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

Your motivation and dedication are admirable, but they can tempt you into doubling down when you really shouldn’t. There’s no shame in admitting you were wrong—only in refusing to acknowledge that you ever could be.

Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

The stars are sending down a wave of sentimentalism today, and it’s up to you to wield it wisely. Keep your heart and mind open to the possibilities of what’s to come. And most importantly, don’t try to force it.

Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

The novelty of what waits behind an ending can be unsettling. But given your skillset, there are few people better equipped to handle this than you, Gemini. Trust your instincts; they’re sharper than you think.

Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

While some people might write off your sensitivity as a weakness, surely you know better than to believe them. Indeed, your empathy is one of the most vital skills you have. Don’t be afraid to use it to your advantage, Cancer.

Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

Be cautious of getting so swept up in past mistakes that you repeat them. Remembering the past can help light the path ahead of you. But living in it will cause your route to turn back on itself.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sep 22

Pay close attention to the ways you expect others to change for you. There’s a very good chance that these are projections of your own insecurities. What would it look like if you started following your own advice?

Libra

Sep 23 – Oct 22

You can care for others and have others care for you, Libra. The two don’t have to be mutually exclusive. Leaning on those around you isn’t a weakness; on the contrary, there is great strength in community.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

The stars offer some extroverted clarity today, and you’d be wise to accept it. It isn’t often that you find yourself unencumbered by insecurity and doubt. Ride this wave of motivation and confidence while it’s here.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

It’s okay to have a change of heart, but it’s your responsibility to communicate that to those around you. No one can read your mind, and it’s unfair to task them with anticipating your needs. Speak them out loud.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

Your helpfulness is admirable, Cap. However, the stars urge you to consider why you’re offering your assistance. Is it because you believe in the cause? Or is it because you think you should believe in it?

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

The universe will reward you for your due diligence soon enough, Aquarius. Don’t let your impatience backpedal your progress. If you still feel entitled to special treatment, then maybe you didn’t learn a lesson after all.

Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

Don’t underestimate your ability to stand in your own way, Pisces. While it might be instinctual to look for an external scapegoat, the problems (and solutions) are often much closer to home than we’d like to think. 

Read our weekly horoscope for an even deeper dive into your sign’s celestial forecast.

