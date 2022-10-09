Your Daily Horoscope: October 9, 2022

On Sunday, October 9th, the full Moon passes by Jupiter retrograde. The gas giant is currently straddling the line between the 6th House of Work and the 7th House of Relationships, suggesting a need for balance in our personal and professional lives. By this time tomorrow, the full Moon will have also stood in opposition to the Sun under Libra in the 1st House of Self.

How will your sign find a balance between work, love, and self?

Your motivation and dedication are admirable, but they can tempt you into doubling down when you really shouldn’t. There’s no shame in admitting you were wrong—only in refusing to acknowledge that you ever could be.

The stars are sending down a wave of sentimentalism today, and it’s up to you to wield it wisely. Keep your heart and mind open to the possibilities of what’s to come. And most importantly, don’t try to force it.

The novelty of what waits behind an ending can be unsettling. But given your skillset, there are few people better equipped to handle this than you, Gemini. Trust your instincts; they’re sharper than you think.

While some people might write off your sensitivity as a weakness, surely you know better than to believe them. Indeed, your empathy is one of the most vital skills you have. Don’t be afraid to use it to your advantage, Cancer.

Be cautious of getting so swept up in past mistakes that you repeat them. Remembering the past can help light the path ahead of you. But living in it will cause your route to turn back on itself.

Pay close attention to the ways you expect others to change for you. There’s a very good chance that these are projections of your own insecurities. What would it look like if you started following your own advice?

You can care for others and have others care for you, Libra. The two don’t have to be mutually exclusive. Leaning on those around you isn’t a weakness; on the contrary, there is great strength in community.

The stars offer some extroverted clarity today, and you’d be wise to accept it. It isn’t often that you find yourself unencumbered by insecurity and doubt. Ride this wave of motivation and confidence while it’s here.

It’s okay to have a change of heart, but it’s your responsibility to communicate that to those around you. No one can read your mind, and it’s unfair to task them with anticipating your needs. Speak them out loud.

Your helpfulness is admirable, Cap. However, the stars urge you to consider why you’re offering your assistance. Is it because you believe in the cause? Or is it because you think you should believe in it?

The universe will reward you for your due diligence soon enough, Aquarius. Don’t let your impatience backpedal your progress. If you still feel entitled to special treatment, then maybe you didn’t learn a lesson after all.

Don’t underestimate your ability to stand in your own way, Pisces. While it might be instinctual to look for an external scapegoat, the problems (and solutions) are often much closer to home than we’d like to think.

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.