Your Daily Horoscope: October 7, 2022

Here’s how the stars align on Friday, October 7th.

By Madame Miranda
October 7, 2022 | 5:15 a.m. CDT
On Friday, October 7th, an almost-full Moon opposes Ceres under the 12th House of Self-Undoing. As the lunar influence reaches its peak, the stars urge us to listen to our intuition regarding our emotional needs. But as the opposition between the Sun and Chiron, a dwarf planet governing our vulnerable soft spots, suggests, this challenge might be easier said than done. 

What might it look like for your sign today?

Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

Brute strength isn’t always going to be the right tool, Aries. The universe has made it clear that running straight through this obstacle is not an option. So, it’s time you started brainstorming a more creative, thoughtful approach.

Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

You’re an all-or-nothing personality, which makes having to go back on something you went all-in on a little embarrassing. But rest assured Taurus: it’d be worse to know it was wrong and continue to pursue it anyway.

Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

Rather than changing yourself to fit your environment, why don’t you try changing your environment? You deserve to live your life authentically. Don’t let your insecurities tell you otherwise, Gemini. Your people are out there.

Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

A sizeable emotional wave is fast approaching, but it’s nothing you can’t handle. Indeed, you’ve been through far worse situations in the past. Stand firm in your strength and know that this strife will pass before you know it.

Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

When we’re hurting, everyone can look like an enemy. But be cautious of swiping at the hands that are only trying to help you. While bad-intentioned people do exist, not everyone is out to get you, Leo.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sep 22

You’ve been feeling off-kilter and out of sorts lately, and it could be due to your subconscious and conscious minds being out of sync. If you want to see meaningful change, then you’ll have to start listening to yourself, Virgo.

Libra

Sep 23 – Oct 22

This period of time might be monotonous, but it’s not without merit, Libra. Sometimes, life offers its greatest lessons in the most stagnant moments. Their appearance against the mundane makes them stick that much better.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

Anxiety is not the same thing as intuition. You are prone to dwelling on the darker sides of life, but you’re not doomed to live in the shadows. The stars are urging you forward. You got this, Scorpio.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

It can often seem like our personal and professional lives operate on a teeter-totter—when one goes up, the other comes down. But could it actually be that the successes of one are leading to arrogance in the other?

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

A disparity in your life has made itself plain. Now, what are you going to do about it? Here’s a hint, Cap: you won’t feel better dwelling and stewing on it. The only way out is to face it head-on.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

Ego doesn’t always have to look like vanity. Often, it manifests as self-deprecation and holding yourself back. In either case, the only way off this plateau is to let that self-centric focus go. Are you willing to do it?

Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

Your intuition is at its height today, Pisces; listen to it carefully. The answers you seek aren’t as far off as you think. Don’t be afraid to get a little creative, and make sure your actions honor yourself as much as anyone else.

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.
