Your Daily Horoscope: October 6, 2022

On Thursday, October 6th, a waxing gibbous Moon passes Saturn retrograde under Aquarius in the 5th House of Pleasure. At the same time, the Sun starts to ease its opposition with Jupiter RG, swinging lower to oppose nearby Chiron RG. Venus and Makemake’s conjunction continues behind the Sun under Libra.

Where does your sign fit into the mix today?

While it’s important to prioritize joy in our lives, not everything that is fun deserves to stay there for good. Be cautious of pursuing interests or keeping up habits for the wrong reasons. Tenacity is more beneficial than thrills.

You’re currently in a battle between your desire to advocate and your financial means. Try to avoid giving outside of your means. And conversely, consider whether your frugality is starting to affect your empathy, too.

Perhaps the problem with your assertions is that they’re not assertive enough. You can’t make everyone like you, Gemini—certainly not when you’re standing up for what’s right. The people worth keeping around in your life will understand where you’re coming from.

You’ve been putting off this emotional dilemma for weeks. And now, the stars urge you to face it. Sure, it might put a damper on things for a while. But this problem will fester regardless. So, you might as well address it.

When we fail to heal wounds from past relationships, we tend to recreate the scenarios in our current ones as a way to feel in control. But in reality, you’re not solving any problems, Leo. You’re only making more of them.

Learning how to reprioritize your time won’t happen overnight, Virgo. Don’t be afraid to try some things out, discover they’re not working, and switch it up again. This is an ongoing process; don’t give up now.

Your personal resources are finite and sacred. If you give out too much of your time, focus, energy, or love, then you’ll start to run out of those things for yourself. Make sure you save some for yourself, too.

You have a keen sense of power—who has it, who doesn’t, and how to obtain it. The stars are lighting a path before you. Will you take it? Trust yourself and your intuition; it’s stronger than you give it credit for.

Standing up for what you believe in is a double-edged sword. On the one hand, you maintain your values. But on the other hand, it might cause some people to leave. Rest assured, Sag: you’re better off without them.

You’re on the precipice of great change within your home life, but it’s going to take some work to get there. Keep your mind and heart open, and make sure to keep lines of communication clear.

No one can be right about everything 100% of the time—not even you, Aquarius. There’s no shame in admitting that you learned something new. In fact, it’s a healthy part of our personal growth journeys.

As a highly sensitive person, it can be difficult for you to separate emotions from logic. But the stars urge you to try. You don’t have to shut off the sentimentality tap completely, but it could help to think this through more pragmatically.

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.