Your Daily Horoscope: October 31, 2022

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

On Monday, October 31st, a waxing crescent Moon stands in a tense square with Chiron retrograde, a dwarf planet governing our emotional vulnerability. The Moon also stands in a harmonious trine with Uranus retrograde, which pushes us to take up inner revolutions. As the Sun sits in Scorpio with Haumea, Mercury, and Venus, the cosmos suggest the resurfacing—but most importantly, the healing—of old wounds.

What might that look like for your sign today?

Rebellion doesn’t always have to be brash and in your face. Sometimes, it’s far more subtle, manifesting within the company we choose to keep. The stars urge you to look inward for the ways you might be rebelling against yourself.

You’ll never feel settled until you address which needs of yours haven’t been met. Until then, everything will feel a little “off.” Thus, it’s critical that you take some time to meditate on what has been missing.

Now is the time for battening down the hatches, not exploring new endeavors. The time for you to leave this phase will come soon enough, but you have much yet to learn in the space you’re in right now. Stick it out, Gemini.

You are not beholden to the emotional and communicative patterns you’ve experienced in the past. If something isn’t working for you, then you can change it. You have more power than you give yourself credit for, Cancer.

You love reaping the rewards of hard work, but you falter when it comes to the actual work. As tempting as it might be to let off the gas, the stars encourage you to keep going. You’re closer to the finish line than you think.

Not everyone in your life needs you to fix them. Sometimes, all they require is your compassion and support. A shoulder to cry on or an ear to listen is often far more effective than a well-intentioned but unasked-for plan.

In your attempt to find greater freedom, you’ve gotten yourself stuck in an even tighter confine than before. There’s no shame in realizing you took a wrong turn. The important part is that you redirect as soon as possible.

Your caution is wise, but don’t let it prevent you from seizing a positive opportunity. Take solace in your preparation and discretion. You’ve walked this path before. There’s no reason why you can’t do it again.

Your work and home lives are operating on a teeter-totter. When one shoots up, the other sinks down. However, you can reach an equilibrium, Sag. It’ll just require cutting back and giving a little more where necessary.

This opportunity won’t wait around forever, and no one else is going to take it on your behalf. If you want to pursue this path, then you’ll have to take the first steps. The longer you wait, the less likely it will happen.

Healing is not a linear process, Aquarius. Don’t let a minor relapse convince you that you’ve made no progress whatsoever. It doesn’t matter how many times you get knocked down as long as you keep getting back up.

The stars urge you to consider where you might be being misled—by others or by yourself. The truths we convince ourselves of have a funny way of manifesting in negative behaviors or habits we didn’t expect.

Read our weekly horoscope for an even deeper dive into your sign’s celestial forecast.

More From Suggest