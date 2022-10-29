Your Daily Horoscope: October 29, 2022

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

On Saturday, October 29th, a waxing crescent Moon opposes Mars in the 3rd House of Communications and 9th House of Philosophy, respectively. This celestial stand-off will challenge our intuition and beliefs, forcing us to separate reality and fantasy and our wants and needs. Mercury and Haumea’s conjunction should offer valuable insight.

What might that look like for your sign today?

The appropriate way forward might not be the approach you wanted to take. But if it will be the most productive, then why choose any other way? Try to separate your ego from the situation and consider the bigger picture.

Rewarding yourself for hard work isn’t indulgent; it’s necessary. Who wants to toil their days away for nothing? Don’t let your insecurities convince you that you don’t deserve it. Go ahead and treat yourself, Taurus.

You’re adept at navigating conversations with others, but what about your internal dialogue? If you spent half as much time analyzing your own intentions as you do those of others, you’d likely be far less unsure of yourself, Gemini.

Life seldom waits for our emotional tidal waves to pass. And as difficult as staying productive might feel while you’re weighed down with intense feelings, the stars urge you to try. You’ll likely feel better once you start moving again.

You’ve been so busy considering the opinions of others that you’ve forgotten to check in with yourself. Are you doing this because it serves your soul or because you think you have to? If it’s the latter, you might as well quit now.

Trust is something that is earned, and it’s also something that requires direct communication. Honesty and assumptions rarely go hand in hand. Don’t be afraid to dig a little deeper to get all the facts. You’ll need them.

You take great pride in maintaining a straight moral compass. So, why are you letting the company you keep tarnish it? Your inner circle should uplift you, not bring you down. You can leave at any time, Libra.

Don’t discredit the power of long-term investments, Scorpio. Taking the time to build a sturdy foundation will pay itself off in droves in the grand scheme of things. It’s not frivolous to think ahead; it’s critical.

Your emotions don’t run on a tap that you can switch on and off. Unfortunately, you’ll have to attend to your mental health before making any more progress. Rest assured, it’ll be worth it in the long run.

Constantly putting your partner above yourself isn’t the loving trait you think it is, Cap. On the contrary, you’re merely setting the scene for resentment on your part and confusion on theirs. You matter, too.

You must determine your own needs before you can expect anyone else to help you meet them. People can’t read your mind. Thus, you’ll have to express yourself clearly and honestly if you want to see true change.

Realizing that someone in your corner isn’t as supportive as you thought is certainly difficult. But wouldn’t you rather find out now as opposed to later? All things considered, you’re better off for having found this out.

