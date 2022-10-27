Your Daily Horoscope: October 27, 2022

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

On Thursday, October 27th, a tiny sliver of a waxing crescent Moon opposes Uranus retrograde in the 2nd House of Security and 8th House of Reincarnation, respectively. Meanwhile, Mercury, Haumea, and Venus follow the Sun closely while it traverses entirely into the 2nd House under Scorpio. The stars suggest today is a day for challenging and adopting new perspectives.

What might this look like for your sign today?

The urge to make a splash is normal, but choose your actions carefully. What might seem like a small splash to you could be a tidal wave to the next person. Don’t forget to read the room as you enter this new territory.

Just because something is different doesn’t make it bad, Taurus. The sooner you learn to bend with the wind, the better you’ll weather life’s storms. Nothing stays exactly the same forever—not even you. Go with the flow.

Smoothing over confrontation is one thing; getting to the root of the communication issue is another. The former can feel instantly gratifying, but only the latter will prevent the problem from rearing its head again in a few months.

The only one who can kickstart your personal growth is you. Stop waiting for someone to come along and push you forward. Indeed, everyone else is preoccupied with the same battle as you. You’ll have to find your own path.

Your heart and your pride have two different metrics for justifying your actions, Leo. If you don’t check your ego, you run the risk of shirking accountability altogether. Admitting to wrongdoing isn’t easy, but it’s crucial you do so anyway.

Life has seemed a little haywire lately, which can be particularly disconcerting for someone as grounded as you typically are. However, there is an insight to gain from this spontaneity. Don’t be afraid to try something new, Virgo.

You have more power to change this relationship than you’re giving yourself credit for, Libra. Pretending you’re helpless might be an easier way to approach the problem. But is it really worth sacrificing your dignity?

You have a keen sense of power dynamics; don’t be afraid to use it to your advantage. The stars are suggesting great transformation ahead. Keep your heart and mind open to what’s to come, Scorpio.

The small ways we spend our time every day add up. Don’t underestimate the power of minor changes in your routine. A little shake-up could be what you needed to get you out of this funk.

When we don’t want to admit that a person in our life is detrimental, we’ll start to spin narratives that it’s not as bad as it seems. But can you honestly say you’d let a loved one do the same thing?

The longer you put off this confrontation, the worse it will be when it inevitably arrives. Figuring out what deep, foundational truths have misled you is your responsibility, not someone else’s. So, start digging, Aquarius.

The problem ahead is not as convoluted as it appears. If you take a closer look, you’ll likely find that this is similar to other situations you’ve conquered in the past. Get creative with it, Pisces. You got this.

