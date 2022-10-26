Your Daily Horoscope: October 26, 2022

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

On Wednesday, October 26th, the dark Moon flies under Scorpio in the 2nd House of Security. As it heads toward the 3rd House, it reaches opposition with Uranus retrograde under Taurus. This celestial stand-off suggests the need to consider new life paths and goals. What you find might be different than what you initially expected, but the stars warn against preemptively perceiving this as negative.

What new ideas might confront your sign today?

You have the motivation and the skills required to embark on this path, Aries. Don’t let your insecurities (or the insecurities of others) convince you otherwise. There is a reason the universe has presented you with this opportunity.

Be careful not to equate anxiety and intuition. While they might feel similar, giving into too much of the former can have disastrous results. Give yourself extra time to meditate and determine where these feelings originate, Taurus.

You get a lot of flack for your social butterfly persona, but there is strength in a healthy appetite to connect with others. Indeed, you can bridge gaps few people would dare traverse. Don’t be afraid to use it to your advantage.

You’re a big fan of tradition and routine, making spontaneous switch-ups particularly challenging. Try to let go of the need to control your surroundings and entertain the idea of riding the waves as they come.

Only you can determine your priorities, which is both a blessing and a curse. On the one hand, you are free to live your life as you please. But on the other hand, you bear the responsibility (and consequence) of your decisions.

Despite your best efforts, you can’t keep your feelings to yourself. Even if you don’t express them directly, your concerns manifest in other, more passive ways. There’s no hiding it. So, you might as well speak up.

People-pleasing will only get you so far, Libra. And if you’re unhappy at the end of the day, is it really even worth it? The stars urge you to advocate for yourself the same way you do so for others.

Don’t underestimate the ability of your past to color your perception of the present, Scorpio. Are you reacting to something that’s actually happening? Or is your mind projecting past hurts onto the current situation? Your answer is critical.

There’s a significant difference between pushing back against injustices and doing so for rebelliousness’ sake. You are a strong and convincing leader. Thus, it’s crucial that you remain conscious of how you choose to wield that influence.

Hyper self-awareness is a double-edged sword—after all, ignorance truly can be bliss. As disheartening as this might feel now, keep your eyes on the silver lining: at least you’re figuring this out sooner than later.

The journey toward self-evolution has no set destination, Aquarius. There will always be something new to explore or learn. Don’t let a few minor setbacks break your spirit. You have plenty of time to make up the distance.

Be wary of relying too heavily on your ideas and assumptions of others. Instead, listen to them when they tell you who they are—either through their words or actions. Doing so could save you tremendous heartache.

