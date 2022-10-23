Your Daily Horoscope: October 23, 2022

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

On Sunday, October 23rd, the faintest sliver of a waning crescent Moon passes from Virgo to Libra and the 12th and 1st House of the Zodiac. Sunday also marks an opposition with the Moon and Jupiter retrograde, with us (Earth) standing in the middle. Energy might wane early in the week; allow your spirit to ebb along with it.

What might this downtime bring about for your sign?

The promise of a new opportunity is exciting, but be careful not to let it carry you away. As tempting as it might be to dive headfirst into this endeavor, the stars suggest you approach the situation a little more tenderly.

Your all-or-nothing attitude can complicate interpersonal relationships. Indeed, you tend to oscillate between total distrust and codependent loyalty. What sort of boundaries could you set in place to find a better balance between the two extremes?

Don’t underestimate the power of your creativity, Gemini. Even if this situation feels completely foreign at first, you’re more than capable of coming up with an imaginative solution. Allow your mind to wander for a bit.

Your body is intuitively telling you it’s time to rest, and you’d be wise to listen to it. There will be time for action soon enough. But for now, the stars encourage you to relish in this downtime while you have it.

Motivation without humility can quickly turn reckless, Leo. Your desire to accomplish more (and more) is admirable, but try to stay mindful of the workload you already have. Setting unrealistic goals is a recipe for disappointment.

When was the last time you did something for sheer joy and not productivity? You aren’t destined to toil your days away, Virgo. Doing the things that make you happy isn’t an indulgence. On the contrary, it’s a necessity.

Everyone gets it wrong sometimes, Libra. Just because you have to do a bit of backtracking doesn’t mean you’re a failure. Mistakes are inevitable. The important part is that you’re trying to learn from them.

The universe is presenting an opportunity to really dig deep today—don’t let it slip away from you. Pay close attention to your mind and body. What has your subconscious been trying to tell you for the past few weeks?

You know what they say about the best-laid plans, Sag. While your ability to plan ahead is impressive, the universe doesn’t abide by your guidelines. What would happen if you tried going with the flow?

The blame of deception falls on the deceiver, not the one who was deceived. There’s no shame in extending a helping hand to someone, even if they end up taking advantage of it. Cut yourself some slack.

Be wary of the illusion of greener pastures, Aquarius. Despite what your jealousy is telling you, the grass is greener where you water it. What’s the point of leaning into envy if you have the power to make that same reality for yourself?

While introspection can certainly be a useful exercise, too much of anything can become problematic. Diving down rabbit holes in your mind isn’t the same as taking actionable steps in real life, Pisces. The sooner you reground yourself, the better.

Read our weekly horoscope for an even deeper dive into your sign’s celestial forecast.

More From Suggest