Your Daily Horoscope: October 21, 2022

On Friday, October 21st, the waning crescent Moon slips into the final 12th House of the Zodiac under Virgo. As the ending of the lunar and Zodiac cycle coincides, a feeling of finality and severance will permeate the collective psyche. With six planets also remaining retrograde, the cosmos suggest a need to analyze and reflect inward.

What might your sign find in its search?

Tunnel vision is a natural response to the general chaos of daily life. However, you mustn’t forget to look side to side. Is where you are where you want to be? It’s better to know now than later.

Your resistance to change isn’t the humble self-sacrifice you think it is. On the contrary, assuming you’re above the need for evolution indicates a deep arrogance. Don’t let your discomfort deter you from making true progress.

This unsavory task will continue to weigh you down until you address it, Gemini. The sooner you face the obstacle head-on, the sooner you can find a way around it. Is this holding pattern really any better than temporary discomfort?

We often think of addressing our needs as an addition equation, but subtraction can prove just as useful. Instead of thinking about what you could add to your life, consider the things you could stand to let go.

Not every realization requires a flamboyant burst of drama. Sometimes, it’s better to observe the situation silently and make your changes internally. Indeed, the stars suggest you let your actions speak louder than your words today.

The universe rarely offers us vindication in the form we want. Waiting around for it to do so only hurts yourself in the long run, not the subject of your anger. You will heal more quickly and thoroughly if you just let it go.

Your people-pleasing tendencies have caused you to gain an easygoing reputation. Consequently, when you speak your mind, people can be particularly disconcerted by the confrontation. Still, don’t let this discourage you from advocating for yourself anyway.

Your inability to remove yourself from your past is beginning to affect your present, Scorpio. Just because you were hurt before doesn’t guarantee you’ll be hurt in this situation. Keep your heart open to the possibility of something new.

The novelty of this situation is making you forget just how long you’ve prepared for this. Hold firm in your abilities, Sag. Now is the time to put your training and experience to good use. You’ve got this.

While this dilemma is a hefty one, cutting off communication is certainly not the way to handle it. It’s critical that you remain clear and direct as you navigate this confrontation. Otherwise, you’re liable to be misheard.

Your staunch belief system makes it difficult to admit when you’re wrong, but that doesn’t mean you should stop trying. The more comfortable you get with humbly accepting defeat, the faster you can bounce back.

The water you’ve been swimming in has started to grow stagnant. Instead of wallowing in the muck, consider moving to different streams. Even a temporary change of scenery could prove to have significant benefits. What’s the harm in trying?

