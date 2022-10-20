Your Daily Horoscope: October 20, 2022

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

On Thursday, October 20th, a waning crescent Moon under Leo flies in opposition to Saturn retrograde under Aquarius. The former suggests a need to let go of platonic relationships that might not benefit us. These unbeneficial bonds can be pleasant, making the severance all the more difficult, as indicated by the latter. Still, the cosmos suggest an urgency to try.

What might that mean for your sign today?

Prosperity rarely falls in our lap, Aries. And besides, wouldn’t you feel better about your accomplishments knowing you worked toward them? The road to the top is not always pleasant, but it’s worth it in the end.

Be wary of misleading honeymoon phases—our brains crave familiarity. When we get it, it can feel like nothing we’ve ever experienced. However, this is an illusion (and a recipe for repeating the same mistakes). Tread lightly.

Pain can motivate assertion in one of two ways. You can either use it as a reason to help others avoid similar pitfalls. Or, you can use it to justify your apathy. The latter is certainly easier, but it’s nowhere near as productive.

You have always been incredibly sensitive to others’ energy. Thus, it’s critical that you select your company carefully. How do you feel when you’re with them? If it isn’t positive, then it might be time to consider letting them go.

Our pasts are not necessarily blueprints for our future. You deserve the right to grow and evolve just like anyone else, Leo. Don’t let your previous mistakes and miscalculations convince you you’re incapable of following this path.

Allow the inner wounds that have been festering for years to offer you insight, Virgo. This pain speaks to unmet emotional needs. But until you identify what those are, you will struggle to find ways to get them met.

You have no problem honoring others, but you struggle to do the same for yourself. Great prosperity is within your reach if you can find a way to balance your compassion for others with love for yourself. You can do this.

Identifying disparities in your life isn’t enough, Scorpio. In fact, maintaining a harmful situation even after acknowledging its negative connotations might be even worse. To get over this hump, you’ll have to let this burden go.

There’s nothing wrong with admitting you bit off more than you could chew. It’s better to admit it now than to wait for it to overwhelm you completely. Knowing your limits is a valuable skill, Sag. Use it.

Interpersonal conflict has started to make you question your life path. But before you switch directions, consider your options. Is the problem really where you’re going? Or is it who you’ve picked up along the way?

Just because something is fun doesn’t mean it’s worth your time, Aquarius. Places, people, and things naturally come and go in our lives. All you can do in the meantime is absorb the insight they stand to offer.

External education and beliefs certainly have their merits. But your intuition and hindsight do, too, Pisces. Using them separately poses a risk of blind spots and dogmatism. Combining the two paints a much clearer picture.

Read our weekly horoscope for an even deeper dive into your sign’s celestial forecast.

More From Suggest