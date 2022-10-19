Suggest

Your Daily Horoscope: October 19, 2022

Here’s how the stars align on Wednesday, October 19th.

By Madame Miranda
October 19, 2022 | 5:15 a.m. CDT
Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Jupiter retrograde is almost halfway across the line between the 6th and 7th Houses under Pisces and Aries, respectively. As the faraway gas giant moves from fire to water, it will likely feel as though once-red-hot endeavors are starting to chill. This downtime provides ample opportunity to assess your goals, values, and progress. 

What might your sign find during this time?

Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

You have the motivation and the opportunity, Aries. Don’t be afraid to strike while the iron’s hot. The stars are aligning in your favor; just make sure things don’t get so fiery that you start burning bridges along the way.

Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

While it might seem like you’re rebelling against undue change, you’re actually resisting the chance for personal growth. Is your comfort zone worth staying in if it’s starting to impede your progress? It’s up to you to decide.

Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

It isn’t enough to identify a problem in your life. Awareness is great, but without action, it only serves to weaken your spirit. The stars urge you to consider not only observing this obstacle but brainstorming ways around it, too.

Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

You’ve been putting off this confrontation long enough, Cancer. And unfortunately, it hasn’t disappeared by ignoring it. So, you might as well try to face it head-on. The sooner you do, the sooner you can get over it.

Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

Don’t underestimate your ability to significantly impact the lives of others. A harsh word might last for a brief moment in your mind. But to someone else, it could stick around for years. Choose your words carefully today, Leo.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sep 22

Your inability to separate your propensity for problem-solving from your personal relationships has left you hanging on to unhealthy connections long past their expiration dates. You certainly tried your best, but it’s time to let this one go.

Libra

Sep 23 – Oct 22

Now is the time to show off your skills, not suppress them, Libra. You are more capable of overcoming this obstacle than you’re giving yourself credit for. There’s a difference between arrogance and confidence, and you deserve to celebrate the latter.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

It can be difficult to come to the realization that someone or something wasn’t what you thought it was. However, the silver lining is that you saved your future self from even more heartache and disillusionment. And that’s still a win, Scorpio.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

Just because the progress looks different from what you imagined doesn’t mean it isn’t there. The stars urge you to open yourself up to the possibilities of new life paths, goals, and accomplishments. You might be surprised by what comes to you.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

The universe rarely, if ever, follows our plans. Bending to your will isn’t the universe’s responsibility. You are the one who must learn to bend to it. Until then, you’re just piling on undue stress to your mental load.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

Sometimes the things in life that bring us the most pleasure are the least beneficial to us. Reconsider your priorities and what ‘happiness’ means to you. Could it be that you’ve had it all along without realizing it?

Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

As important as your daily obligations are, your mental and emotional well-being is, too. Taking time to create or explore your interests isn’t self-centered or immature; it’s indisputably necessary for your spirit to thrive. Follow your heart, Pisces.

Read our weekly horoscope for an even deeper dive into your sign’s celestial forecast.

