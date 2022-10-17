Your Daily Horoscope: October 17, 2022

On Monday, October 17th, the last-quarter Moon stands in a tense square with Chiron retrograde, a dwarf planet that governs our emotional soft spots. This conflict-ridden aspect suggests a tug-of-war between our feelings and practicality. A conjunction of Makemake and Mercury hints at this battle taking place within our belief systems.

Which side will your sign choose today?

Hold firm to your beliefs even when those around you are trying to make you falter. Forgoing your needs to fit in won’t serve anyone in the long run. Your best work is born of passion, not platitudes.

Try as you might, the universe won’t bend to your will. So, if you want to create less friction, you’d be wise to start going along with it. Some things will be worse than you expected. But more importantly, some will be better.

A foundation built on another person is bound to crumble, Gemini. We are far too flighty and malleable. Instead, try rooting yourself in your values. That way, as our connections inevitably shift, our entire emotional structure doesn’t come toppling down.

When we refuse to learn and evolve from our experiences, we are bound to repeat the same mistakes. It isn’t enough to witness the emotions it brings. It’s your responsibility to turn this insight into wisdom.

Your pride is keeping someone close to you at arm’s length, and it’s starting to disaffect you both. To enjoy an authentic, vulnerable connection, you’ll have to accept the risk of getting hurt. The rewards far outweigh the risks, Leo.

While your philanthropic spirit is admirable, the stars warn against taking on too much. You don’t need to back out of this endeavor entirely, but don’t forget to ask others for their support. No one does this alone.

Tolerance of mistreatment isn’t a sign of above-average compassion or patience. On the contrary, it signals deep insecurities. One of the most extraordinary acts of self-love you can make is letting go of people who bring you down.

You can try to bottle up your emotions all you want, but eventually, the pressure will become too much. When it does, you’re liable to lash out and burn a bridge or two. Wouldn’t you rather release it now while you’re in control?

If your motivations are shallow, then your success will be, too. Are you pursuing this because you believe in it? Or do you think it’ll make you look good to do so? Only one brings about actual progress.

Despite your best efforts, you can’t be everything to everyone. To the other party, it might seem like a small ask, but when added to your sky-high mountain of obligations, it’s just too much. Don’t be afraid to say that.

Our egocentric perspectives tend to focus on what our environments, including those around us, can do for us. But today, the stars urge you to consider how you might be of benefit to your environment.

So, you made it to the edge and realized you’re not quite ready to take that leap of faith. Don’t be too hard on yourself, Pisces. There is still plenty you can learn while you wait to summon the courage—and that’ll come in time.

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.