Your Daily Horoscope: October 16, 2022

On Sunday, October 16th, a waning gibbous Moon flies under Cancer, its ruling sign. The Moon makes a tense square with Jupiter retrograde, which is riding the line between the 6th House of Work and the 7th House of Relationships. Whether professionally or personally, the cosmos suggest emotions will be running high.

What might that mean for your sign today?

Your priorities are intrinsically tied to your beliefs. Thus, when one comes into question, so does another. If they are of substantial value, then they’ll be able to withstand closer criticism. If they’re not, then they won’t.

You prefer to surround yourself with like-minded people because you’re not great at handling resistance. However, the stars urge you not to discredit the benefits a differing opinion might provide. You’ll never know until you try.

When you allow too much of your emotions to color your judgment, your accuracy starts to wane. While this obstacle certainly affects you, it’s bigger than you, too. Don’t lose sight of what’s really important here, Gemini.

Fighting against an emotional wave like this will only exhaust you, Cancer. You’d be better off riding the ups and downs as they come. Eventually, this will pass, and you’ll need your energy when it does.

It can be difficult for you to accept change, particularly when you feel like you’re reaching the top of your game. However, time’s ever-forward nature means that stagnancy will eventually beget regression. It’s best to keep it moving.

You take great pride in your ability to overextend yourself, but the stars urge you to reconsider. While it might seem like you’re honoring your abilities by using them, you’re doing yourself a disservice by avoiding rest.

Your capacity to give of your time, spirit, and self will continue to deplete if you don’t learn how to dial it back. Not every relationship can be conflict-free, and you shouldn’t sacrifice yourself in an effort to make it that way.

You’re always so quick to assume someone is plotting against you. And true, this has happened to you in the past. But what would happen if you entertained the idea that this situation is different? Could you try?

Finding a balance between home and work life is difficult. But you mustn’t let it stop you from trying. Giving 100% to either isn’t humanly possible, but giving up certainly isn’t a more productive option. Keep at it, Sag.

You are more than capable of making it over this roadblock, Cap. Don’t underestimate your abilities halfway to the finish line. You’ve come this far; there’s no reason why you can’t push ahead a little further.

You’re at a good stopping place to reanalyze your goals and ambitions; make sure you’re making productive use of this time. Don’t be afraid to consider the possibility that you’re better off on a different path. That’s okay, too.

You have an immense capacity for empathy and patience when it comes to others, but you have yet to learn how to extend those courtesies to yourself. The stars urge you to try now more than ever, Pisces.

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.