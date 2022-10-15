Your Daily Horoscope: October 15, 2022

On Saturday, October 15th, the waning gibbous Moon and Mars conjoin under Gemini in the 9th House of Philosophy. Fire, water, and air are all represented in this celestial pairing, but which element ultimately prevails will be unique to each sign. As the Sun creeps toward the 2nd House of Value, our primary focus will start to shift from what is in our lives and what should be in our lives.

No matter how exciting the next one might seem, the end of a chapter can be a gut-wrenching time. It can feel like you’re also saying goodbye to a part of yourself. And in a way, you are—but don’t forget that’s a good thing.

Considering how we can use our past pain to help others is an important exercise. But it’s also crucial that you analyze yourself for faulty or unhealthy ways of thinking that were born from this experience. Then, work to fix them.

Your people-pleasing tendencies have convinced you that it’s rude to say no, but they’re wrong. Learning to set appropriate boundaries is a critical life skill. You’ll never get everyone to like you. So, you might as well stop trying.

When imbalanced dynamics are all we know, equity can seem foreign or insincere. The stars implore you to resist the urge to fall back into old habits. You deserve a place at the table. Stop trying to forfeit it to someone else.

You have incredibly high standards for yourself and others. While this can cause its fair share of troubles, an opportunity to use this skill set to your advantage will present itself to you today. Don’t be afraid to take it, Leo.

When intense emotional passion and sharp intellect combine, the results can be astounding. Trust your instincts and your ability as you approach this obstacle. You’re far more capable of handling this than you give yourself credit for, Virgo.

The hard work you’re putting in now will make the results that much sweeter in the end. Push through the feelings of discomfort and exhaustion. The resolution you seek is closer than you think; keep going, Libra.

You’re a stickler for routine. And once you get a comfortable one, it takes quite a bit of effort to change. The cosmos suggest that the time to do so is fast approaching. You can either start now or be forced to later.

While much of your success comes from hard work, even more comes from your unmatched vigor and curiosity. Checking off to-do lists is important, but so is taking the time to satiate your inquisitive appetite.

The more you try to control the situation, the more resistance you’ll feel, Cap. Conversely, if you can manage to loosen your grip slightly, you might be surprised to see how quickly the tension dissipates.

It’s best to strike while the iron’s hot; right now, it’s red and sizzling. The stars urge you to review your commitments while you’re on relatively stable ground. Don’t expect this type of clarity to stick around forever, Aquarius.

Standing up for oneself is a double-edged sword. While advocating for yourself is important, it can also inevitably lead to goodbyes. Rest assured: if they weren’t willing to respect your wishes, they’re not worth keeping around anyway.

