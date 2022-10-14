Suggest

Your Daily Horoscope: October 14, 2022

Here’s how the stars align on Friday, October 14th.

By Madame Miranda
October 14, 2022 | 5:15 a.m. CDT
On Friday, October 14th, a waning gibbous Moon enters the 9th House of Philosophy alongside Mars. Meanwhile, a celestial mash-up occurs under Libra in the 1st House of Self. The Sun, Haumea, Venus, Makemake, and Mercury currently sit in this House, suggesting a focus on love, intuition, and communication. The real question is: will your sign find a surplus or deficit

Find your sign to read what the stars have in store for you today.

Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

Wouldn’t you rather enjoy your daily life over suffering through it? Spitefully forgoing your own needs won’t get you anywhere, Aries. Consider using your confidence and motivation to say no for once. You could use the break.

Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

You’ve been sitting on these past hurts for long enough, Taurus. You might as well find a way to turn them into something productive. How could you use your experience to help someone else? The answer is closer than you think.

Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

A revelation late last week has been weighing heavily on your mind. You can either continue ignoring this burden, carrying it with you like a monkey on your back. Conversely, you could face it head-on and set it down for good.

Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

Having to let go of something or someone that no longer aligns with your values is difficult. You aren’t weak just for feeling uncomfortable or sad. Just try to keep your eyes on the silver lining: invaluable personal growth is just ahead.

Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

An open door stands before you, and the stars urge you to take it. This leap into the unknown could bring unfathomable prosperity. But you’ll never know pondering it from 500 yards away. To solve this mystery, you’ll have to get close.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sep 22

You’ve conditioned yourself to think you need to be the sole provider in your relationships. But what if you’re wrong? Everyone deserves to feel taken care of—even you, Virgo. So, why are you so keen on avoiding it?

Libra

Sep 23 – Oct 22

The benefits of seeing this challenge through to the end are endless, Libra. Not only will you gain wisdom and clarity. But you’ll also feel more confident in yourself, too. Hold on for just a little longer; it’s almost over.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

The rabbit hole of doom and gloom stretches deep. Is it really worth your time to find out just how far it will go? As tempting as cynicism might feel, you’re better off trusting in the process. It’s certainly gotten you this far.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

You can’t hide from your feelings at work forever, Sag. Eventually, they’ll find you there, too. The best way to get around this obstacle is straight through—there are no secret emergency exits you can sneak out of.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

Emotional impasses are complex, vague, and flighty—three of your least favorite qualities. It might help you to consider this situation from an outsider’s perspective. Think of the advice you’d give a friend, then follow it.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

Good things come to those who wait, and your reward for your patience is peeking over the horizon. Try not to rush into things too quickly, lest you backtrack on your progress. Slow and steady wins the race, Aquarius.

Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

There’s truth in the saying, ‘if you don’t stand for something, you’ll fall for anything.’ If you won’t even stand up for your beliefs, how do you expect anyone else to do the same? You have to be your own advocate, Pisces. 

Read our weekly horoscope for an even deeper dive into your sign’s celestial forecast.

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.
