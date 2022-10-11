Suggest

Your Daily Horoscope: October 11, 2022

Here’s how the stars align on Tuesday, October 11th.

By Madame Miranda
October 11, 2022 | 5:15 a.m. CDT
On Tuesday, October 11th, a just-full Moon flies in conjunction with Uranus retrograde under Taurus in the 8th House of Reincarnation. This House governs mental health and joint endeavors, such as shared finances. As the Sun sits in the 1st House of Self, the cosmos suggest an emotional reckoning with our inner need for freedom, truth, and companionship. 

What might that look like for your sign today?

Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

Is what you’re feeling righteous anger or proud indignation? Be wary of confusing these two adrenaline rushes. While they might feel similar from your perspective, only the former has the potential to actually be productive.

Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

There are benefits to meditating on your past pain. But there are notable downsides, too. On the one hand, it can help you avoid similar situations in the future. It can also cause you to project past realities onto the new.

Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

Your desire to have everyone like you is weighing you down onto this plateau. Not everyone will always like you, and that’s okay. If a person gets mad about you asking for respect, then they’re not worth keeping around anyway.

Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

The longer you keep de-prioritizing your mental health, the worse it’s going to get. While personal growth can always benefit from the help of others, you’re the only one who can get the process started. What are you waiting for?

Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

If you want to use these old wounds for something positive, then you’ll have to confront them. The healing process isn’t hands-off, Leo. On the contrary, you’ll have to get your hands dirty to see the full benefits of this exercise.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sep 22

While it’s true you have responsibilities to uphold your obligations to others, you also have that same responsibility to yourself. You deserve to live a life that makes you happy, not one that’s built to serve everyone else.

Libra

Sep 23 – Oct 22

Our egos are quick to color others’ actions with malice, when really, the more likely option is ignorance. Consider other explanations before jumping to conclusions, Libra. Is there a chance you’re taking this too personally?

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

No one can decide your morals and values for you, Scorpio. And depending on how you look at it, that can be both a blessing and a curse. The stars urge you to meditate on the benefits of both accountability and freedom.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

You need to tend to your own affairs before meddling in someone else’s, Sag. There’s nothing wrong with needing a second to steady your own footing, but you shouldn’t lead others blindly in the meantime.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

It’s no small accident that so many others look to you for guidance. Rather, this is a direct result of your hard work and perseverance. Don’t forget that you can trust yourself, too. You’re stronger than you think.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

Be wary of allowing your emotions to back you into a corner, Aquarius. Your need to save the world is admirable but unrealistic. The stars urge you to stay honest with yourself and others about how much you have to give.

Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

It’s easy to fall into wistful pining over where you’d like to be versus where you are now. But if you set your emotions aside for a moment, you might find the path to get there is more straightforward than you initially thought. 

Read our weekly horoscope for an even deeper dive into your sign’s celestial forecast.

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.
