Your Daily Horoscope: October 11, 2022

On Tuesday, October 11th, a just-full Moon flies in conjunction with Uranus retrograde under Taurus in the 8th House of Reincarnation. This House governs mental health and joint endeavors, such as shared finances. As the Sun sits in the 1st House of Self, the cosmos suggest an emotional reckoning with our inner need for freedom, truth, and companionship.

What might that look like for your sign today?

Is what you’re feeling righteous anger or proud indignation? Be wary of confusing these two adrenaline rushes. While they might feel similar from your perspective, only the former has the potential to actually be productive.

There are benefits to meditating on your past pain. But there are notable downsides, too. On the one hand, it can help you avoid similar situations in the future. It can also cause you to project past realities onto the new.

Your desire to have everyone like you is weighing you down onto this plateau. Not everyone will always like you, and that’s okay. If a person gets mad about you asking for respect, then they’re not worth keeping around anyway.

The longer you keep de-prioritizing your mental health, the worse it’s going to get. While personal growth can always benefit from the help of others, you’re the only one who can get the process started. What are you waiting for?

If you want to use these old wounds for something positive, then you’ll have to confront them. The healing process isn’t hands-off, Leo. On the contrary, you’ll have to get your hands dirty to see the full benefits of this exercise.

While it’s true you have responsibilities to uphold your obligations to others, you also have that same responsibility to yourself. You deserve to live a life that makes you happy, not one that’s built to serve everyone else.

Our egos are quick to color others’ actions with malice, when really, the more likely option is ignorance. Consider other explanations before jumping to conclusions, Libra. Is there a chance you’re taking this too personally?

No one can decide your morals and values for you, Scorpio. And depending on how you look at it, that can be both a blessing and a curse. The stars urge you to meditate on the benefits of both accountability and freedom.

You need to tend to your own affairs before meddling in someone else’s, Sag. There’s nothing wrong with needing a second to steady your own footing, but you shouldn’t lead others blindly in the meantime.

It’s no small accident that so many others look to you for guidance. Rather, this is a direct result of your hard work and perseverance. Don’t forget that you can trust yourself, too. You’re stronger than you think.

Be wary of allowing your emotions to back you into a corner, Aquarius. Your need to save the world is admirable but unrealistic. The stars urge you to stay honest with yourself and others about how much you have to give.

It’s easy to fall into wistful pining over where you’d like to be versus where you are now. But if you set your emotions aside for a moment, you might find the path to get there is more straightforward than you initially thought.

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.