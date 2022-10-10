Your Daily Horoscope: October 10, 2022

On Monday, October 10th, the Sun opposes the full Moon wedged between Eris and Chiron. Both dwarf planets are currently retrograde and under Aries in the 7th House of Relationships. While Eris governs our rebellious side, Chiron speaks to our vulnerabilities. The cosmos are gearing up for a standoff between ego and emotion.

How will your sign fare on this moody Monday?

If you’re not careful, your good-intentioned endeavor will turn into a narcissistic ego trip. It’s normal for priorities to shift in transit. But the stars suggest your path might be veering more toward the negative than you think.

Your pride and stubborn streak are inextricably linked, Taurus. However, is avoiding temporary embarrassment really worth the potential for personal growth? Life is all about learning. So, why are you so hesitant to do so?

You stand at a fork in the road, Gemini. In one direction, there is the life you could lead. And in the other, there is your comfort zone. While the latter might be more familiar, that doesn’t mean it’s inherently better. Choose wisely.

It’s easy to feel petty when it feels like those around you are ignoring your needs. But could it be that you just haven’t communicated what they are? It isn’t other people’s job to decipher your radio silence, Cancer.

Be cautious of blazing trails so quickly that you burn a bridge or two, Leo. Your friends and family aren’t a means to an end; they’re your greatest asset. You’d be wise to give them the respect they deserve.

This state of precarious imbalance might seem unsettling right now, but rest assured that it won’t last forever. The sooner you start arranging your priorities in a way that best suits you, the better you’ll feel.

Relationships aren’t about winning and losing; they’re about collaborating. What’s your motivation behind digging deeper into this conflict? Is it to truly resolve the issue? Or are you just trying to be right? The latter isn’t nearly as productive as you think.

Your ability to navigate the darker, moodier sides of life is an invaluable skill, Scorpio. Don’t downplay it. More importantly, when the universe offers an opportunity to use these strengths, trust your intuition and take it.

Be wary of treating your work too much like a relationship and vice versa. Your commitment to them both is admirable, and lessons from one can indeed be applied to another. Still, they require different approaches.

Despite our best efforts, sometimes the universe stalls our progress anyway. While it might seem like there’s nothing to be done, that’s not actually true, Cap. What could you be observing during this “down” time?

When conflict puts us into survival mode, it can be difficult to glean any useful information from the experience. Allow some time to separate you from the incident, and you might be surprised to find what reveals itself in the space.

If you want meaningful results, then you’ll have to start analyzing your situation honestly. You can’t expect imaginary solutions to truly affect real-life situations. The stars encourage you to act on what you see, not assume.

