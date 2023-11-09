Suggest

Your Daily Horoscope: November 9, 2023

What do the stars have in store for your sign today?

By M. Davis-McAfee
November 9, 2023 | 5:15 a.m. CST
Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

Pretending not to care has gotten you from point A to point B in the past, but it isn’t sustainable. Eventually, the universe will find a way to force you to tend to your needs. It would behoove you to start the process on your own rather than wait to go kicking and screaming.

Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

Creature comforts are undoubtedly necessary, Taurus. However, they can’t be the only thing that sustains us. Your goals require you to venture outside your comfort zone and try something new. The discomfort is temporary. Your rewards, on the other hand, will be far more permanent.

Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

The problems you face are not as gargantuan as they might appear. You’d be surprised what a slight change in perspective can accomplish. You have the capacity to overcome this challenge, Gemini. But it will require you to do so in small, meaningful steps — not one fell swoop.

Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

Shifting to a new chapter of life is always a difficult process. But refusing to let go of that which no longer serves you is only impeding your journey. The change will come whether you want it to or not. Wouldn’t you rather have a say in how it manifests?

Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

You rightfully feel like the main character in your life story, but so does everyone else, Leo. The stars urge you not to lose sight of that fact. Consider how your words and actions might affect (or disaffect) those around you in the same way you’re conscious of others impacting you.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sep 22

Figuring out the solution to a challenge is the easy part, Virgo. The real effort comes in the actionable steps you take to make it happen. Luckily, if anyone were motivated enough for the task, it would be you. Give yourself credit where you deserve. You know what to do.

Libra

Sep 23 – Oct 22

You can’t rely on others to make your complex decisions for you. So, why are you so adamant about waiting around for that to happen? Contrary to what your insecurities might tell you, you are best equipped to overcome this hurdle. Have confidence in yourself, Libra.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

Significant change occurs over countless, imperceptibly small transitions. Just because it doesn’t readily seem like you’ve made much progress doesn’t mean that’s true. Consider what these experiences have taught you, Scorpio. You’ve accomplished far more than you’ve been willing to give yourself credit for.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

By wrapping your personal identity into your professional persona, you’ve created an inextricable link between your output and your worth as a human. You must take steps to undo this connection so you don’t fall into a toxic cycle of overworking and self-criticism. This is a non-negotiable, Sag.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

There is a fine line between diligence and self-sabotage, Cap. Your work ethic might be admirable, but it’s also unsustainable. You must allow yourself room to breathe amid the hustle and bustle of your daily life. Your ability to move forward and improve depends on it.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

As you’ve learned over the last few weeks, you can’t dazzle yourself out of this pickle, Aquarius. It’s time to drop the act and stop pretending that everything’s okay. Just because you’re usually the problem solver doesn’t mean you can’t phone a friend now and then.

Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

Before a physical wound can heal, we must clean and dress it. The same is true for emotional pain. Turning a blind eye to that which has caused you distress won’t make it go away. In fact, it’s in this mental periphery that these problems often fester into a worse issue. 

