Your Daily Horoscope: November 9, 2022

Here’s how the stars align on Wednesday, November 9th.

By Madame Miranda
November 9, 2022 | 5:15 a.m. CST
Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

On Wednesday, November 9th, the full Moon in the 8th House of Reincarnation opposes Venus in the 2nd House of Value. This starry stand-off encourages us to consider how our romantic or financial endeavors are potentially harmful to our mental well-being. The answers aren’t always easy to digest, but it’s important to try nevertheless. 

What might this introspection reveal for your sign?

Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

While it might not be your first instinct to lean into your vulnerabilities, what would happen if you tried? Not every pursuit has to be aggressive and domineering. Sometimes, a more sentimental approach is required, Aries.

Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

You’re typically a grounded person, but events from the past few weeks have started to lift your head into the clouds. Try to take some time to reanalyze, redirect, and return to Earth. Approach this situation pragmatically.

Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

If you never allow yourself to seize an opportunity, then you’ll never get to reap the rewards. Doing so requires bravery and a blind faith in oneself. Isn’t the temporary discomfort worth the potential long-term benefits?

Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

Just because change can be frightening doesn’t mean it’s a bad thing, Cancer. In fact, one could argue that stagnating in one’s comfort zone is an even scarier fate. Don’t jump ship yet; clearer waters await you just out of sight.

Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

You shouldn’t feel ashamed for changing your mind. It would be far worse to acknowledge the faults in your mindset and refuse to change them anyway. This is a sign of progress, not regression. You should be proud.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sep 22

Being first isn’t everything, Virgo. And if you don’t find a way to dampen your harsh competitive streak, then you’ll alienate yourself from relationships and activities that were supposed to be fun—not cutthroat. Take it easy.

Libra

Sep 23 – Oct 22

Sometimes, our intuition leads us in a direction that we won’t be able to keep for very long. Appreciate the time you had in this place, and keep moving. There is far more to life than what you see directly in front of you.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

It’s time to act on the emotional realizations that presented themselves to you this week, Scorpio. You have the knowledge and the desire to make it happen. So, what’s stopping you from making the first step?

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

Are you really on a plateau? Or could it be that you have more to learn here, and you’re trying to leave too quickly? Consider what you could gain from sticking it out for a little while longer, Sag.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

The stars urge you to lean on yourself a little harder, Cap. As self-sufficient as you claim to be, you struggle to trust your intuition at face value. What’s the point of doing it yourself if you don’t believe in the work?

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

Treating yourself is all well and good until you have no funds to maintain yourself. While you don’t have to become a full-on Scrooge, you might benefit from exercising a bit more financial prudence for a few months.

Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

Don’t let external cynicism convince you your sentimentality is a weakness. On the contrary, it’s an indomitable strength when you wield it correctly. Lean into the romance, Pisces. We have enough stoicism as it is. 

Read our weekly horoscope for an even deeper dive into your sign’s celestial forecast.

