Your Daily Horoscope: November 8, 2022

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

On Tuesday, November 8th, a full Moon passes by Uranus retrograde. And for stargazers in the US, it’s also a total lunar eclipse. This potent celestial event signals a need for an inner rebellion that brings about major change—or even definitive endings. Prepare to listen to your intuition and channel the strength of your inner shadow self.

How might the lunar eclipse affect your sign today?

Your past failures can either act as stepping stones or anchors, depending on how you choose to utilize them. While the previous errors might not have been in your control, the actions you take following them certainly are.

A relationship’s comfort level does not negate its detrimental effects on your life, Taurus. Don’t confuse familiarity with positivity. The stars urge you to honestly consider whether this bond is worth keeping around in your life.

Significant change is on your horizon. Indeed, you’ll have to face this transformation regardless of whether you think you’re adequately prepared. There’s a good chance you’re far more capable than you give yourself credit for.

Because your ruling celestial body is the Moon, lunar eclipses affect you tenfold. Prepare for major emotional shakeups. These might be jarring at first, but you’ll come out stronger on the other side of the storm. Hold fast.

In tumultuous moments like these, it becomes all the more critical to stay in touch with our emotional sides. With emotions and vulnerability at an all-time high, you mustn’t let your ego blind you to what’s in front of you, Leo.

The answers you’re looking for aren’t as elusive as you might think. If you were to weigh all your options, not just the ones you want, you might find it’s been staring at you all along. Keep your eyes and heart open.

You have a bleeding heart, and your compassion is admirable. However, the stars warn of giving outside of your means. You have to save some of that patience and love for yourself, Libra. Otherwise, what’s the point?

You’re on the precipice of great change, Scorpio. Whatever you do, don’t lose heart now. The road might be rocky for a little while longer, but things will smooth out eventually. Make sure you’re still on the path when they do.

Life rarely follows the schedules we desire, Sag. More often than not, it leaves us bogged down with other obligations. Try not to let this dishearten you too much. You can still plan even while working elsewhere.

Coming to terms with reality can be a disconcerting process. It can bring about endings that we might not have thought ourselves ready for—but the stars urge you to keep pushing forward anyway. You got this, Cap.

Don’t be so quick to discredit the nagging voice in the back of your head, Aquarius. You are an incredibly insightful individual. So, if you feel like something is off, then there’s a good chance that it actually is.

It can be particularly challenging to find faults in our upbringing because, frankly, it’s what we were used to. However, that doesn’t mean there were no faults there. And the only way you’ll break harmful generational cycles is by finding out what they were.

