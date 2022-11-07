Your Daily Horoscope: November 7, 2022

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

On Monday, November 7th, a full Moon rides the line between the 7th House of Relationships and the 8th House of Reincarnation. It flies in direct opposition to Haumea, a dwarf planet that governs our intuition and trust. Similarly, the full Moon increases these senses, which suggests a tense opposition could mean a disagreement between the conscious and subconscious minds.

How might this manifest in your sign today?

As frustrating as this stalling in progress might feel, consider the benefits. Working as hard as you do lends itself to tunnel vision. But now, you have time to look around you. What might you find in your observations?

Letting go of previous beliefs, especially at the behest of someone else, can be particularly difficult for someone as stubborn as you. However, the stars urge you to try to remain open-minded throughout this process. Can you do it?

Hiding certain parts of yourself to fit in with those around you is no way to honor yourself, Gemini. Stay true to yourself, and the right people will come into your life at their own pace. These types of bonds certainly aren’t worth forcing.

Are you really unsure of the answer you seek? Or could it be that you already know the answer, and you’re just unhappy with what it is? Sulking in silence won’t make the solution any different, Cancer. Try a more productive approach.

The people around you can’t read your mind, Leo, no matter how close to you they are. So, it’s critical that you learn to humble yourself enough to communicate your needs clearly. Assumptions will only breed resentment.

How you show yourself love—or the subtle ways in which you don’t—add up over time, Virgo. Don’t underestimate the effect of constantly sacrificing yourself for others’ benefit. What you’re hiding will make its way to the surface eventually.

The nagging feeling that’s been bothering you for weeks now isn’t as vague as you think, Libra. If you took a second to truly tap into your subconscious, then you would likely find that the answer has been staring you in the face.

Beware of too much loyalty to any one belief, Scorpio. This is a slippery slope into dogmatism, which is an unproductive way of thinking in such a malleable, changing world. Keep your heart open to new ideas.

The solution to your burnout isn’t running away from your problems altogether. Those same issues will be waiting for you when you get back, Sag. Instead, try to power through just a little while longer.

You are highly intelligent and moralistic, which means you can sense ill intentions from a mile away. Don’t let this sixth sense go to waste, Cap. The stars urge you to take tangible steps away from this ill intent.

What makes you so hesitant to lean on others? Having a community to rely on isn’t a sign of weakness; it’s a strength, Aquarius. You ought to use it to your advantage instead of alienating yourself like this.

While others might wince at the thought of downtime, you relish in it. And if given the appropriate context, you can help others come to appreciate it more, too. Think outside the box, Pisces. How can you use your expertise in this situation?

