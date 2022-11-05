Your Daily Horoscope: November 5, 2022

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

On Saturday, November 5th, a waxing gibbous Moon flies past Jupiter retrograde across the 6th and 7th Houses of Health and Relationships. Waxing gibbous Moons signal a need to assess and readjust wherever necessary, while Jupiter retrograde encourages similar action by reanalyzing one’s beliefs and the idea of success.

What might this self-reflection reveal for your sign today?

Perhaps it isn’t your course of action that has to change; maybe it’s actually the goal itself. Achieving your loftiest ambitions is certainly a thrill. But don’t discredit the rush of accomplishing small (but meaningful) tasks.

Are you holding onto this situation because you feel like you still have work left to do? Or is this just another way your stubborn streak is manifesting itself in the spotlight? The pursuit of the latter is a waste of time, Taurus.

Pushing past your body and mind’s breaking points rarely elicits positive results, Gemini. Even if you manage to reach your destination, is it worth it if you’re only a shell of a person once you make it there?

A person, habit, or professional environment doesn’t automatically deserve to be in your life just because it’s there right now. You have the power to change your surroundings at any point, Cancer. So, why don’t you?

There’s nothing wrong with having a change of heart. In fact, sometimes it’s absolutely necessary. However, that doesn’t negate your responsibility to communicate this shift to those around you. It’s the right thing to do.

It isn’t often that you decide to put yourself first. But right now, the stars implore you to do so. You deserve as much compassion and support as the next person, Virgo. Allow yourself to receive it for once.

If you don’t honor yourself, how—or why—would you expect others to do the same? You set the example, Libra. Thus, it’s critical that you respect your wants and wishes so that those around you know to follow your lead.

Rebelling against oneself might have negative connotations, but it can also be tremendously positive. This is especially true when the self-talk is already cynical like yours. You don’t have to keep yourself in the dark.

The path to enlightenment isn’t an easy one, Sag. Indeed, there are snags and snares waiting to trip up your progress. Learning to overcome these obstacles is part of the deal. Keep pushing forward. You got this.

If you continue to close yourself off from the world, then the world will continue to feel distant. Don’t underestimate your ability to stand in your own way, Cap. The solution is more apparent than you think.

Be wary of allowing your confidence to overwhelm your judgment regarding finances or relationships (or both). No one is immune to making a mistake, Aquarius—not even you. Make sure you tread lightly and cautiously.

There is a silver lining to this lull, Pisces, if you’re willing to look for it. Think of how distracted you’ve been from other obligations while busy with something else. Now is the time to start pursuing your other passions.

Read our weekly horoscope for an even deeper dive into your sign’s celestial forecast.

More From Suggest