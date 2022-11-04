Your Daily Horoscope: November 4, 2022

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

On Friday, November 4th, the Sun nears total opposition with Uranus retrograde. The Sun currently sits in the 2nd House of Security under Scorpio, while Uranus remains in the 8th House of Reincarnation under Taurus. As Uranus RG encourages us to spark an inner revolution, our ego (via the Sun) will either bolster or dampen our progress. Meanwhile, a waxing gibbous Moon sits under Pisces in the 6th House of Health.

What do the cosmos have in store for your sign today?

When the universe calls you to rest, it doesn’t matter if it does so externally or internally. What matters is that you heed the call when it comes. There will be time for action, but for now, the stars urge you to lay low.

Be wary of giving outside your means, Taurus. Your capacity to love and spoil others is admirable, but make sure that you don’t leave yourself high and dry in the process. The right people won’t want you to anyway.

Highly visible projects can be extra appealing to someone as extroverted as you. But sometimes, it’s best to focus on your inner work. What sort of emotional gains could you be making as opposed to professional ones? Start there.

Your mental well-being is just as important as your physical health, Cancer. Thus, it’s critical that you spend time maintaining the former just like you do the latter. Otherwise, you’re at risk of even graver consequences.

Don’t underestimate the power of your pride to cloud your judgment. Ego has a funny way of painting the world around us in different—often more negative—shades than they really are. Remove yourself from the picture, then observe.

Perhaps the issue you’re facing isn’t one of compatibility—it’s about love language. What you need to feel loved is important. But so is figuring out what others need to feel loved. It’s a two-way street, Virgo.

If this relationship is meant to last, then a minor setback like this won’t destroy it completely. Every human connection, platonic or romantic, requires a bit of dedication and hard work. You have to at least try.

You can’t expect others to read your mind, Scorpio—especially not with the armor you’ve created over the years. Unfortunately, your defense mechanism against vulnerability has made clear, honest, and, yes, uncomfortable communication all the more necessary.

Not every single endeavor of life has to be a dead-on sprint, Sag. Sometimes, slow and steady is the best approach. Trying to move too quickly through this transitional phase could lead to reckless decisions. Proceed with caution.

Even the best-laid plans fall apart sometimes, Capricorn. It isn’t a sign of weakness or failure; it’s an opportunity to learn how to do things better. There is a silver lining if you’re willing to look for it.

Adopting a new perspective isn’t always comfortable. Having to shed old beliefs and values can be a lengthy, complicated process. Try not to let minor setbacks dishearten you. You’re on the right path, Aquarius—don’t give up now.

You can only make so many self-sacrifices until you have virtually nothing left to give—to yourself or others. You must learn how to prioritize yourself when appropriate. Honoring yourself isn’t selfish; it’s necessary for personal growth.

