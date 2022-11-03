Your Daily Horoscope: November 3, 2022

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

On Thursday, November 3rd, the stars urge us to move from action to observation. Rather than flying ahead at full throttle, a harmonious trine between the Sun and a waxing gibbous Moon in the 2nd and 6th Houses encourages us to hunker down and assess our progress thus far. Otherwise, we’re liable to keep moving in a detrimental direction unknowingly.

What might this period of rest look like for your sign?

Rather than lamenting over the greener pastures around you, why don’t you start watering your own grass? Not everything has to be a comparison contest, Aries. Stop worrying about how you measure up and just be.

Sometimes, the most pleasurable option isn’t the one we need. As frustrating as this can seem in the moment, try to stay focused on the prosperity that lies at the end of this struggle. You’ll be glad you stuck this one out.

A setback has knocked the wind out of your sails, but try not to let it deflate you too much. This moment will pass, Gemini, regardless of how permanent it might feel right now. Life’s transient nature is its biggest blessing and curse.

No one knows your life path better than you, Cancer. As tempting as it might be to lean on the opinions of others, this is only your insecurity trying to evade accountability. The answers you seek have always been within you.

Even the fun, lighthearted things in life require occasional maintenance. Be wary of jumping ship to swim toward calmer waters. Eventually, the storm will make its way there, too, and you’ll be without a foundation to rest on.

The adjustment from always doing what you think you should do to doing what you want to do will take some time, Virgo. It won’t feel comfortable—or good—right away. You have to give this more time.

Internal security requires checking in with yourself. How can you expect to feel like you’re on solid ground when you never take the time to look at your surroundings? Pay attention to what your intuition tells you.

You’ve held onto these ideas for so long that they’ve become second nature. While this can be a positive thing, it can also turn sour. When was the last time you analyzed your values? Are you sure they’re still the same?

As disheartening as failure can be, it offers invaluable insights if you choose to take them. You’re figuring out what doesn’t work, Sag. That isn’t a sign of regression. On the contrary, it shows exactly the opposite.

You can try to delay the inevitable all you want, but you mustn’t be so naive as to think you can bend the will of fate. Indeed, the only thing to do now is to go with the flow, Cap.

It can be difficult to admit when you’re wrong in any scenario. But when you spend so much of your time advocating for a different outcome, it can be particularly heartbreaking. Rest assured, this pain will pass.

The stars encourage you to utilize this downtime to your advantage. Instead of trying to find ways to kill time, try marinating in the stillness. You might be surprised at what you discover at the exact moment you stop looking.

