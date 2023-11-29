Your Daily Horoscope: November 29, 2023

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

We are incapable of planning our life paths with absolute certainty. So, why are you so adamant about pushing back against this new change in direction? Just because you didn’t expect it doesn’t mean it’s inherently wrong. This isn’t a punishment; it’s an opportunity to explore and expand.

It’s high time you stopped pushing aside your needs and started tending to them, Taurus. Your intuition is at an all-time peak today — listen to what it’s trying to tell you. The salve for your worried mind isn’t as unattainable as your insecurities lead you to believe it is.

Interpersonal conflict is never easy for a people-pleaser like you, but it’s an unavoidable part of life. Just because this tension makes it feel like the entire world is out to get you, this isn’t actually the case, Gemini. Bolster yourself with the support of your solid relationships.

Universal revelations aren’t always pleasant. But we’d be wise to listen to them when they present themselves to us. As unsettling as this discovery might be, try to take solace in the fact that it has saved you from further misdirection. Indeed, this is a blessing in disguise, Cancer.

The ascent to success is often marked with long periods of tedious boredom. Unfortunately, there are no shortcuts or bypasses around it. You’ll just have to work through the monotony with the promise of great prosperity on the other side. Don’t give up, Leo. You’ve got this.

Even someone as practical and diligent as you makes mistakes, Virgo. Just because you made a misstep doesn’t mean you can’t continue down this same path. While it might feel like you have reached an impassable gorge, this is merely a blip on your greater journey. Keep going.

Is the decision you’re staring down really that difficult to make? Or do you know the correct path to take, and you’re unhappy with what it is? The stars suggest the latter, and luckily, the latter is the easiest to fix. You’ve done the hard part. Now, all you have to do is take that first step.

Swimming in a whirlpool of unidentified emotions won’t get you anywhere, Scorpio. Stop waiting for things to settle down and clear up on their own time. If you want calmer waters, then you’ll have to start swimming. It’s your responsibility to untangle these emotions and fears.

It can be lonely at the front of the pack, but would you want to be anywhere else? Remember to refer back to your moral compass when you start to feel like you’re on shaky ground. You have the necessary tools to overcome this obstacle. But you have to believe in yourself.

Be wary of the burnout illusion, Cap. While it might seem like you’ll feel better as soon as this task is achieved, it’s far more likely that you’ll simply shift your focus to the next goal further down the road. The stars urge you to appreciate where you’re at now, not where you could be.

Is your aversion to clear definition worth the sacrifice of community and familiarity? Identifying with someone or something isn’t the ball and chain you think it is, Aquarius. On the contrary, your inability to settle down is far more likely to be the anchor holding you back.

Perhaps this conflict is trying to tell you something you’re unwilling to hear, Pisces. Not every relationship we collect throughout our lifetimes is worth keeping around. As callous as that might sound, it’s far more unkind to force yourself to be with people who make you unhappy.