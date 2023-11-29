Suggest

We celebrate the self-awareness, empathy, and wisdom of women in midlife.

CultureHoroscopes

Your Daily Horoscope: November 29, 2023

What do the stars have in store for your sign today?

By M. Davis-McAfee
November 29, 2023 | 5:15 a.m. CST
Zodiac wheel with text in the middle: "Daily Horoscope: Wednesday, November 29"
Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

Choose Your Sign

Aries
Mar 21 – Apr 19
Taurus
Apr 20 – May 20
Gemini
May 21 – Jun 20
Cancer
Jun 21 – Jul 22
Leo
Jul 23 – Aug 22
Virgo
Aug 23 – Sep 22
Libra
Sep 23 – Oct 22
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 21
Sagittarius
Nov 22 – Dec 21
Capricorn
Dec 22 – Jan 19
Aquarius
Jan 20 – Feb 18
Pisces
Feb 19 – Mar 20

Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

We are incapable of planning our life paths with absolute certainty. So, why are you so adamant about pushing back against this new change in direction? Just because you didn’t expect it doesn’t mean it’s inherently wrong. This isn’t a punishment; it’s an opportunity to explore and expand.

Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

It’s high time you stopped pushing aside your needs and started tending to them, Taurus. Your intuition is at an all-time peak today — listen to what it’s trying to tell you. The salve for your worried mind isn’t as unattainable as your insecurities lead you to believe it is.

Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

Interpersonal conflict is never easy for a people-pleaser like you, but it’s an unavoidable part of life. Just because this tension makes it feel like the entire world is out to get you, this isn’t actually the case, Gemini. Bolster yourself with the support of your solid relationships.

Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

Universal revelations aren’t always pleasant. But we’d be wise to listen to them when they present themselves to us. As unsettling as this discovery might be, try to take solace in the fact that it has saved you from further misdirection. Indeed, this is a blessing in disguise, Cancer.

Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

The ascent to success is often marked with long periods of tedious boredom. Unfortunately, there are no shortcuts or bypasses around it. You’ll just have to work through the monotony with the promise of great prosperity on the other side. Don’t give up, Leo. You’ve got this.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sep 22

Even someone as practical and diligent as you makes mistakes, Virgo. Just because you made a misstep doesn’t mean you can’t continue down this same path. While it might feel like you have reached an impassable gorge, this is merely a blip on your greater journey. Keep going.

Libra

Sep 23 – Oct 22

Is the decision you’re staring down really that difficult to make? Or do you know the correct path to take, and you’re unhappy with what it is? The stars suggest the latter, and luckily, the latter is the easiest to fix. You’ve done the hard part. Now, all you have to do is take that first step.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

Swimming in a whirlpool of unidentified emotions won’t get you anywhere, Scorpio. Stop waiting for things to settle down and clear up on their own time. If you want calmer waters, then you’ll have to start swimming. It’s your responsibility to untangle these emotions and fears.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

It can be lonely at the front of the pack, but would you want to be anywhere else? Remember to refer back to your moral compass when you start to feel like you’re on shaky ground. You have the necessary tools to overcome this obstacle. But you have to believe in yourself.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

Be wary of the burnout illusion, Cap. While it might seem like you’ll feel better as soon as this task is achieved, it’s far more likely that you’ll simply shift your focus to the next goal further down the road. The stars urge you to appreciate where you’re at now, not where you could be.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

Is your aversion to clear definition worth the sacrifice of community and familiarity? Identifying with someone or something isn’t the ball and chain you think it is, Aquarius. On the contrary, your inability to settle down is far more likely to be the anchor holding you back.

Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

Perhaps this conflict is trying to tell you something you’re unwilling to hear, Pisces. Not every relationship we collect throughout our lifetimes is worth keeping around. As callous as that might sound, it’s far more unkind to force yourself to be with people who make you unhappy.

  • ©Copyright 2023
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.