Your Daily Horoscope: November 29, 2022

On Tuesday, November 29th, a waxing crescent Moon lies in an auspicious trine with Makemake, encouraging us to tap into our inner activists and naturalists. As the Moon approaches Saturn, the cosmos warn us that this won’t always be easy. But with the Sun in the 3rd House of Communications and Rituals, we should be able to find our way down the path—no matter how convoluted it seems.

What do the cosmos have in store for your sign today?

It’s impossible to avoid disappointment entirely, Aries. So, when it inevitably rears its disheartening head, you must remember that the moment will pass soon enough. You’re not a failure for having experienced it, nor will it last forever.

Be wary of letting your stubborn streak seep into your personal relationships. Loyalty is one thing; dogmatism is another. As you and the outside world both change, it’s critical that you stay flexible and malleable.

Don’t let one minor setback convince you never to try again, Gemini. While you might not feel up to the challenge right now, your motivation will return soon. Be sure that you haven’t burned every bridge around you by then.

Your bleeding heart prevents you from enjoying life when others around you are blatantly suffering. Don’t be afraid to lean into this compassionate urge today, Cancer. Everyone could stand to gain from you lending a much-needed helping hand.

You’ve never been one to back down from a challenge. So, why start now? As problematic as this obstacle might appear, you’ll likely find it’s not as difficult as you think when you take a closer look. Believe in yourself, Leo.

Rather than looking at your past hurts like failures, why not try shifting your perspective? Indeed, these mishaps have taught you plenty. Not only do you know what doesn’t work. But now, you also know what you need.

The cosmos are urging you to take advantage of your philanthropic spirit today, Libra. Stop fretting over stepping on toes, and start taking the actionable steps you know this situation requires. Don’t be afraid to take the lead.

You can’t hide from your subconscious forever, Scorpio. One way or another, it will find a way to make your conscious mind listen. Wouldn’t you rather do it of your own accord as opposed to it forcing you to do so?

Just because it looks like nothing is happening doesn’t mean it’s true. Some of the most significant transformations happen outside of the visible realm. Trust the process (and yourself). The change you seek will come with time.

A lack of motivation is not a death sentence, Cap. Stop trying to buck against it with all your might—doing so won’t help ease the exhaustion you feel. On the contrary, it will only exacerbate the problem.

You’re so used to leading that you’ve forgotten what it’s like to follow. But both have their merits, Aquarius. You mustn’t give up one for the other. It’s all about finding a healthy balance. You’re close but not quite there yet.

There is a reason people look to you for solace and support, Pisces. Your ability to empathize with others is virtually unmatched. Be sure to extend this same type of understanding for yourself when you stray from the course.

