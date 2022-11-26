Your Daily Horoscope: November 26, 2022

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

On Saturday, November 26th, a tiny sliver of a waxing crescent Moon directly opposes Mars retrograde while also flying in a tense square with Jupiter retrograde. Both planets affect our emotions in similar ways—stalling motivation, progress, and enthusiasm. However, Jupiter’s harmonious trine with the Sun suggests we’re more equipped for these sputters than we give ourselves credit.

What do the stars have in store for your sign today?

No one is expecting you to effortlessly bound over every hurdle that life throws in your path. So, why are you holding yourself to that standard? Give yourself the grace to consider the situation longer than one knee-jerk reaction.

Things are going relatively well for you, but if you give in to those nagging doubts in the back of your mind, that could change. Thus, it’s crucial that you keep pushing forward, despite what your insecurities are trying to tell you, Taurus.

Just because it doesn’t feel like you’re getting anything done doesn’t mean that it’s true. It’s difficult to see the forest for the trees. However, if you were to shift your perspective, what might those metrics of success reveal?

Being the loudest voice in the room can have its advantages. But it shouldn’t be the only goal you have, Cancer. Ideally, your main goal would be to have something that people will quiet down enough to listen to.

You might be surprised how fast your problems dissipate if you communicate your needs directly. Indeed, the universe isn’t as out to get you as you think it is. You just haven’t taken the time to tell people what you’re looking for.

It’s time to make a decision, Virgo. Do you keep the peace with everyone around you? Or do you keep the peace within yourself? The former is bound to change. You have to live with the latter’s consequences forever.

You have all the tools you need to overcome this obstacle, Libra. A little apprehension is normal, but don’t let this fear convince you that you can’t accomplish the task at hand. It’s easier than you think.

Keep your mind and heart open to novel experiences waiting for you on the horizon. You don’t necessarily have to stick with everything you try. But you should still give it a fighting chance to impress you.

While you probably could ignore these emotions for the time being, they’ll inevitably find a way to resurface. Wouldn’t you rather deal with them now than have to drudge up the same issues two months later?

Someone as hard-working as you needs to approach rest and relaxation differently. Instead of letting it happen whenever it happens, you’ll need to carve out specific times to do so. Otherwise, you’ll just find more busy work.

Life can’t be one giant party, no matter how much you try to get it to be that way, Aquarius. Challenging times have their merits, too. How can you ever hope to problem-solve if you’ve never had the chance to practice?

Your emotions are too vast to sweep under the rug, Pisces. Indeed, they’ll stretch out beyond it, tripping you up when you least expect it. The only way to smooth your path is to face these confrontations head-on.

