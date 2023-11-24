Suggest

We celebrate the self-awareness, empathy, and wisdom of women in midlife.

CultureHoroscopes

Your Daily Horoscope: November 24, 2023

What do the stars have in store for your sign today?

By M. Davis-McAfee
November 24, 2023 | 5:15 a.m. CST
Zodiac wheel with text in the middle: "Daily Horoscope: Friday, November 24"
Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

Choose Your Sign

Aries
Mar 21 – Apr 19
Taurus
Apr 20 – May 20
Gemini
May 21 – Jun 20
Cancer
Jun 21 – Jul 22
Leo
Jul 23 – Aug 22
Virgo
Aug 23 – Sep 22
Libra
Sep 23 – Oct 22
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 21
Sagittarius
Nov 22 – Dec 21
Capricorn
Dec 22 – Jan 19
Aquarius
Jan 20 – Feb 18
Pisces
Feb 19 – Mar 20

Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

Ignoring your feelings isn’t the grandiose sign of strength you’d like to think it is, Aries. Bypassing logic by purposefully avoiding that which could help you is self-sabotage and nothing more. You owe it to yourself to follow the same advice you so readily give those around you.

Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

Despite what these negative emotions might be telling you, you aren’t a bad person just because you misstepped. The most important thing you can do right now is learn from your mistakes and keep moving forward. Whatever you do, resist the urge to wallow, Taurus.

Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

This communicative impasse is nothing you can’t handle, Gemini. In fact, it’s not all that dissimilar from situations you’ve already conquered in the past. Try not to let the drama overwhelm you. An objective perspective will reveal how clear this answer really is.

Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

Just because you’re familiar with heartache doesn’t mean you ought to go out looking for new opportunities to experience pain. The temporary thrill of this emotional whirlwind isn’t worth the long-lasting ramifications of your reckless behavior. The stars urge you to guard your heart.

Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

Are you itching to assert yourself because you genuinely feel you know the best path forward? Or is this restlessness due to your ego wanting to be first in line? Don’t be so quick to downplay the influence of others, Leo. You have plenty to gain in learning to be a team player, not a leader.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sep 22

Adopting these new habits will all be for naught if you don’t allow yourself ample time to get used to them. No one gets it right on the first try, Virgo. Most don’t even get it right on the second. Make sure you’ve given yourself room to adjust before you go looking for new solutions.

Libra

Sep 23 – Oct 22

You are more than an amalgamation of the relationships in your life, Libra. The stars urge you to free yourself from the opinions of others. Your identity and purpose in life run far deeper than any friendship or romance (or falling out) you’ve experienced over the years.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

You’ve done the planning; now it’s time to move. What’s the point in all your hard work if you won’t allow yourself to take the first steps toward making your dreams a reality? No one will kickstart this journey for you, Scorpio. That responsibility lies squarely on your shoulders.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

Not everything — or everyone — in your life needs you to fix it, Sag. Your only job is to witness and react to reality as it presents itself to you. The cognitive dissonance you’re experiencing is likely due to your placing one foot firmly in the fantasy world. It’s time to snap out of it.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

Do you refuse to ask for help because you legitimately don’t think those around you can offer it, or are you obsessed with maintaining your do-it-all reputation? Communication can solve the former. But only removing your ego from the situation will be able to remedy the latter, Cap.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

Sometimes, the universe forces us to remain diligent and responsible so that we can better appreciate when we’re allowed to loosen the reins. As you grow more comfortable in your current state, the stars urge you not to forget the lessons you learned during your trials.

Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

Imagination might be effortless and free, but translating our dreams into reality is not. On the contrary, this process is often far more arduous and time-consuming. Luckily, the results — real-life change and progress — are far better than anything you could’ve dreamt up in your head.

  • ©Copyright 2023
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.