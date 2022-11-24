Your Daily Horoscope: November 24, 2022

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

On Thursday, November 24th, a dark Moon passes behind the Sun between the 2nd House of Value and the 3rd House of Communications. Now is the time to assess your needs, ambitions, and dreams in relation to your current path. A tense square with Jupiter retrograde suggests this won’t be an easy exercise, but it will be critical nonetheless.

What do the stars have in store for your sign today?

It can be difficult to give more when you feel like the other party isn’t giving anything back to you. However, be wary of falling into action (or inaction) out of spite. You’d be better off communicating your internal conflicts with the other party.

You’re typically an all-or-nothing personality, and right now, you seem to be in the former phase. Your motivation and excitement are admirable, but the stars remind you to keep your feet planted firmly on the ground.

Now is the perfect time to take advantage of your social prowess, Gemini. Who better to diffuse a tense situation than someone who gets along with everyone in the room? Keep your heart in the right place, and the rest will follow.

When was the last time you truly analyzed your goals and ambitions—the ones outside of your daily to-do list? The stars urge you to take some time to do so today. Then, you’ll know what (if any) adjustments to make.

From the outside looking in, one would never assume you’re unsure of your life path. But you aren’t immune to occasional self-doubt. What’s important is that you keep moving forward, eyes on the silver lining ahead.

When you’re not overstepping boundaries without meaning to, you have an impeccable sense of how to get things done. The universe is presenting you with another opportunity to take the lead. Don’t miss out, Virgo.

Your superhuman heart is an advantage, Libra. Use it accordingly. Trust your moral compass to reveal what’s wrong and right, and walk firmly down the path toward the former. Indeed, you’re not as lost as you think you are.

You’ve already been hurt before. So, what’s the worst that could happen if you let someone past your emotional fortress? You experience something you know you’ve overcome? That doesn’t really seem like that big of a risk, Scorpio.

It’s never easy to admit when you’re wrong. But that doesn’t mean denial is the better option, Sag. The sooner you come to terms with this misstep, the sooner you can start rectifying the mistake.

Hindsight has a funny way of transforming our beliefs. You shouldn’t feel ashamed that you were once in the wrong. On the contrary, you should be proud that you’ve evolved enough to identify the problem.

The universe ebbs and flows just like we do, and sometimes, the two don’t always align. While this pushback against your motivation is disheartening, don’t let it convince you to give up on the process altogether.

You can either let this disparity drag you down or use it as rocket fuel to propel you forward. As tempting as it might be to give in to the former, the stars implore you to consider the latter. You can get through this, Pisces.

