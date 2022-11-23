Your Daily Horoscope: November 23, 2022

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, the dark Moon opposes Uranus retrograde in the 2nd House of Security and 8th House of Reincarnation, respectively. This celestial standoff suggests a challenge between the need for rest and the urge to rebel. The sun stands close by in an auspicious trine with Jupiter retrograde, which calls for us to evaluate our ideas of what success and happiness truly look like.

What might your sign find during this introspection?

You are an incredibly hard-working person, but if the task at hand isn’t something you’re passionate about, your motivation is likely to sputter. Either find a way to get passionate about it, or start looking for work elsewhere.

Should you act on this realization or not? There is merit to both sides of the argument. It’s up to you to decide which one you’d rather have more: comfort or closure. Getting both is not a feasible option in this scenario.

Your social butterfly persona has notable benefits, one of which is your ability to connect and empathize. And now, the universe is presenting you with an opportunity to use these abilities to your—and everyone else’s—advantage.

It’s always easy to assume the grass is greener on the other side, Cancer. Perspective is far more forgiving from a distance. But if you tend to the grass on your side of the fence more often, yours might be even greener.

Sometimes, getting off a plateau and onto the next level requires a blind leap of faith. Of course, there’s a chance you could fall. But there’s also a chance you could achieve the transition you’ve been dreaming of for so long.

If everything you’ve tried hasn’t worked, why not try something else? There’s no point in beating a dead horse, Virgo. You always have the option to move on if this approach doesn’t work any better.

Don’t let your fear of failure overanalyze a situation into a catastrophe, Libra. Just because your mind jumps to the worst possible conclusion doesn’t mean it’s right. Be wary of confusing your anxiety with intuition.

Not every situation calls for an immediate reaction, and this is one of those times. You might be surprised what an extra day or two of reflection can reveal, Scorpio. Of course, you’ll never know if you never use them.

Just because you might not have needed something in the past doesn’t mean it’s wrong to need it now. As we change, so do our wants and wishes. Give yourself room to grow without constraint.

Self-reflection can be a difficult, uncomfortable exercise, Cap. Still, that doesn’t negate the exercise’s necessity. It’s critical that you face these missteps head-on so that you can better avoid the same ones in the future.

Observation can often reveal more insights than participation, Aquarius. As disheartening as it might feel to not be in the middle of the action, there are benefits to your wider perspective. Keep your eyes open.

Relationships don’t always have to end because the other party has changed. Sometimes, they reach their conclusion because you have changed. And frankly, that’s okay, Pisces. Now, you can both focus on finding more amicable bonds.

Read our weekly horoscope for an even deeper dive into your sign’s celestial forecast.

More From Suggest