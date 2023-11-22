Suggest

Your Daily Horoscope: November 22, 2023

What do the stars have in store for your sign today?

By M. Davis-McAfee
November 22, 2023 | 5:15 a.m. CST
Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

Our ego-driven thinking often makes a more compelling argument than logical rationale, Aries. Be careful not to fall victim to the former. Few things are ever so decided that they aren’t worthy of a second look. Life is a much easier beast to handle when you have an open mind.

Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

While your compassion is admirable, you would be wise to remember that for everything in life, there is a counterweight. Your ability to love blindly could easily fall into a propensity to hate in the same way if you’re not careful, Taurus. Experience your emotions freely, not thoughtlessly.

Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

Don’t be so quick to place yourself on the losing end of every argument, Gemini. Your thoughts and opinions deserve as much credence as anyone else’s. The longer you opt for silence, the deeper your resentments will grow. It’s easier in the long run to be truthful from the start.

Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

Despite popular opinion, it’s never too late to change course, Cancer. Sure, you might not cover all your old ground right away. But isn’t it better to be further up a road you really want to be on instead of being miles deep on a road you don’t? Don’t be afraid to follow your heart.

Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

This interpersonal conflict won’t go away just because you ignore it. Both parties might sweep the tension under the rug, but both will still feel it whenever they pass by. If you want to clean out this skeleton from your closet once and for all, then you’ll have to face it head-on.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sep 22

Taking care of our mental health is a daily journey. There is no quick fix to lean on, Virgo. If you want to see significant progress, then you’ll have to be patient. Leaning on your immediate community can help you avoid unnecessary distractions and stand firm in your beliefs. 

Libra

Sep 23 – Oct 22

Splurging on expensive experiences or luxury items might provide instant gratification, but they won’t solve the underlying issues that caused you to overspend. Depleting your financial, physical, or emotional resources isn’t self-care, Libra. On the contrary — it’s self-sabotage.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

These new revelations might take a while to sink in, Scorpio. Don’t let this slight delay discourage you. In the grand scheme of things, you aren’t wasting the time you think you are. Stay focused on the road ahead. The stars have great things in store for you.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

Everyone makes mistakes — even someone as naturally talented as you, Sag. The stars urge you not to make a mountain out of this molehill. An occasional slip-up here and there is all part of the process. What’s truly important is what you do with this learning experience.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

You have no trouble administering tough love to those closest to you. So, why are you so hesitant to accept the same treatment? Either soften your approach with others or learn to take criticism with an open mind. Your inner circle deserves your attention and respect, Cap.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

Use your strong imagination to your advantage, Aquarius. Uncommon problems call for uncommon solutions. The answers you seek likely lie just beyond the confines of your comfort zone. But if you never venture out of it, you’ll never truly know. Have faith in yourself.

Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

Your emotions aren’t just burdens to brush off whenever you find them inconvenient. They’re crucial glimpses into your inner psyche, your subconscious. Indeed, you’d be wise to listen to what they’re telling you. The most important messages we receive are often subtle and unseen, Pisces.

