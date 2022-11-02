Your Daily Horoscope: November 2, 2022

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Mars begins its regression into retrograde under Gemini in the 9th House of Philosophy. When this fiery planet turns backward, energy drops, motivation sputters, and progress stalls. Considering the planet sits in a tense square with Jupiter and Neptune retrogrades, this lull will likely affect our mindset, luck, intuition, and creativity.

What might that look like for your sign today?

Sometimes, fighting back against a lull can feel like you’re sinking further into quicksand. So, why not try the quicksand approach? The calmer you remain, the easier it will be to bounce back when the time is right.

Your self-esteem and self-respect go hand in hand, Taurus. And the less you respect your ambitions and needs, the less good you’ll feel about yourself. It’s time to take yourself off the back burner and into the spotlight.

Motivation ebbs and flows just like waves on a shore. Try not to let this temporary respite dishearten you. There will be time to move forward. But for now, the stars urge you to take things slow.

The most insightful lessons are often the most unpleasant. While it might be hard to focus in the throes of this conflict, try to think back to a silver lining as often as you can. You’ll come out stronger on the other side of this.

Dealing with unsavory emotions is an inevitability of life, Leo. You can’t escape the negative forever. Luckily, the same goes for the positive. A minor setback now won’t negate the success that awaits you in the future.

Financial prudence is certainly wise, but so is knowing when to make positive investments in yourself. What price have you set for your own happiness? Is there a chance it could need a bit of adjusting?

Be wary of letting your past hurt throw you into a spiral. You aren’t doomed to relive your past mistakes. But if you don’t learn to let go and live in the moment, then they might figure out how to follow you anyway.

Loyalty is an admirable quality in the appropriate context. However, if left unchecked, it can quickly slip into unhealthy codependency. Be wary of following any one thing—be it a person, career, habit, or otherwise—too blindly, Scorpio.

You can only juggle so many things at once, Sag. Eventually, something will fall by the wayside. Wouldn’t you rather choose now than let fate choose it for you? Managing your time better will help your prospects.

Not everything can resolve to a logical, cut-and-dry solution. More often than not, the outcomes are messy, complicated, and not quite what you wanted. Learning to make peace with that is crucial, Cap. Try a little harder.

It isn’t enough to just show up when things are good. Sometimes, life requires us to trudge through the muck and mire. Eventually, it makes way for greener pastures. But you won’t know that if you jump ship now.

Part of utilizing your imagination and creativity is knowing when to let them rest. You don’t need to be working all the time to be valuable. And if you try to force it, then you likely won’t enjoy the finished product as much.

Read our weekly horoscope for an even deeper dive into your sign’s celestial forecast.

