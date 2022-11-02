Suggest

Your Daily Horoscope: November 2, 2022

Here’s how the stars align on Wednesday, November 2nd.

By Madame Miranda
November 2, 2022 | 5:15 a.m. CDT
Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Mars begins its regression into retrograde under Gemini in the 9th House of Philosophy. When this fiery planet turns backward, energy drops, motivation sputters, and progress stalls. Considering the planet sits in a tense square with Jupiter and Neptune retrogrades, this lull will likely affect our mindset, luck, intuition, and creativity. 

What might that look like for your sign today?

Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

Sometimes, fighting back against a lull can feel like you’re sinking further into quicksand. So, why not try the quicksand approach? The calmer you remain, the easier it will be to bounce back when the time is right.

Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

Your self-esteem and self-respect go hand in hand, Taurus. And the less you respect your ambitions and needs, the less good you’ll feel about yourself. It’s time to take yourself off the back burner and into the spotlight.

Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

Motivation ebbs and flows just like waves on a shore. Try not to let this temporary respite dishearten you. There will be time to move forward. But for now, the stars urge you to take things slow.

Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

The most insightful lessons are often the most unpleasant. While it might be hard to focus in the throes of this conflict, try to think back to a silver lining as often as you can. You’ll come out stronger on the other side of this.

Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

Dealing with unsavory emotions is an inevitability of life, Leo. You can’t escape the negative forever. Luckily, the same goes for the positive. A minor setback now won’t negate the success that awaits you in the future.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sep 22

Financial prudence is certainly wise, but so is knowing when to make positive investments in yourself. What price have you set for your own happiness? Is there a chance it could need a bit of adjusting?

Libra

Sep 23 – Oct 22

Be wary of letting your past hurt throw you into a spiral. You aren’t doomed to relive your past mistakes. But if you don’t learn to let go and live in the moment, then they might figure out how to follow you anyway.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

Loyalty is an admirable quality in the appropriate context. However, if left unchecked, it can quickly slip into unhealthy codependency. Be wary of following any one thing—be it a person, career, habit, or otherwise—too blindly, Scorpio.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

You can only juggle so many things at once, Sag. Eventually, something will fall by the wayside. Wouldn’t you rather choose now than let fate choose it for you? Managing your time better will help your prospects.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

Not everything can resolve to a logical, cut-and-dry solution. More often than not, the outcomes are messy, complicated, and not quite what you wanted. Learning to make peace with that is crucial, Cap. Try a little harder.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

It isn’t enough to just show up when things are good. Sometimes, life requires us to trudge through the muck and mire. Eventually, it makes way for greener pastures. But you won’t know that if you jump ship now.

Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

Part of utilizing your imagination and creativity is knowing when to let them rest. You don’t need to be working all the time to be valuable. And if you try to force it, then you likely won’t enjoy the finished product as much.

