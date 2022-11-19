Your Daily Horoscope: November 19, 2022

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

On Saturday, November 19th, a waning crescent Moon opposes Jupiter retrograde, suggesting a need for rest, evaluation, and planning—not bold, decisive action. Jupiter’s auspicious trine with the Sun indicates this downtime will have tremendous benefits for our senses of self and our life paths. Prioritize alone time for ample reflection.

What might this introspection reveal for your sign?

As tempting as it might be to act on these emotions immediately, the stars urge you to wait. Decisions we make under the influence of adrenaline and misinformation are often reckless and, in some cases, irreversible.

Maybe this new endeavor isn’t sticking because you haven’t dedicated enough time to it. It’s easy to forget how much time you’ve put into your routine since it’s been the same for so long. Be patient, Taurus.

The answers you seek aren’t as far off as you think. But you can’t force them to reveal themselves before you’re ready. Keep your heart and mind open to what’s ahead, and try to trust the process.

Life throws curve balls that call our beliefs into question all the time, Cancer. It’s inevitable. All you can do is try to gather as much insight as you can to come out stronger and wiser on the other side.

As disheartening as it can be when something doesn’t work out, think of it this way: now, you know what doesn’t work. And because you know that, you now have a better idea of what does work.

Despite what your ego is telling you, being right is not the most important thing to pursue in a relationship. In fact, failure to let things go will only breed resentment and disappointment. Is smug satisfaction really worth that?

As admirable as your pursuit of the truth is, don’t be afraid to let it come to you. While it might not happen instantaneously, it will happen eventually. Be careful not to exhaust yourself before it does.

You are highly perceptive, Scorpio. So, if something doesn’t feel right in your gut, it’s worth taking a second look. Worst case scenario, it ends up being nothing. Best case scenario, you save yourself from misery.

No one expects you to get it right 100% of the time. So, why do you insist on holding yourself to this standard? It’s unrealistic and, more importantly, unfair. Be kinder to yourself, Sag.

Rest is an incredibly transformative thing. Be wary of underestimating it, Cap. There is still great potential to learn, plan, and grow—even if it’s in ways you can’t readily see. Try to relax in the meantime.

When our beliefs and values transform, so does the company we keep. While these goodbyes might be painful at first, you’ll come to find it was better for everyone in the long run. Keep your eyes on the silver lining.

It’s easy to brush past our feelings when we’ve acclimated to them. When this happens, we can more readily downplay negativity and forgo our own needs. The stars urge you to work on reprioritizing yourself, Pisces.

