Your Daily Horoscope: November 17, 2023

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

While it takes a great deal of bravery to jump into a new challenge or goal, there is also a sense of unaccountability in that you haven’t taken the time to weigh your options properly. Courage without rationale isn’t a strength; it’s recklessness. You’d be wise to think this one through.

As difficult as it is for you to hear critiques of your actions, the stars urge you to listen anyway. If you’re not careful, your comfort zone can quickly become a self-defeating pit of quicksand. You’re allowed to have principles, Taurus. But no one is immune to improvement.

Don’t be so quick to silence your intuition, Gemini. The stars are aligning in your favor. This new endeavor or relationship could prove incredibly valuable, but you’ll have to stop listening to your insecurities long enough to pursue it first. Have faith in yourself. You’ve got this.

Figuring out what makes us unhappy or unsettled is often far easier than taking actions to remedy the problem. However, the longer you avoid entering the latter stage of the process, the more vexing issues will pile up in the former. It’s best to rip this off like a band-aid, Cancer.

If you hope to help, uplift, and support others, then you’ll have to start practicing on yourself. The way we view ourselves is reflected more in our treatment of others than we realize, Leo. By offering yourself some much-needed compassion, it will become easier to do so for others.

A plant’s intricate network of stabilizing roots often goes unnoticed above ground, and your personal progress is the same way. Just because it doesn’t look like you’re accomplishing much by working out the fundamentals doesn’t mean it’s true. In fact, this stage will prove to be one of the most productive.

You’ve invested yourself so heavily in everyone else’s problems that you’re starting to lose sight of your own trials and tribulations. As commendable as your willingness to help others is, there’s no point in doing so to the point of self-sabotage. You must offer yourself that same kindness.

Even small steps get us closer to our goals than we were the day before. Don’t downplay your progress just because it feels slower than you’d like. In reality, you’re further away from where you started than you realize. Focus on the road ahead, not how much road lies behind you.

It’s best to strike while the iron is hot, and right now, it’s piping red. This opportunity won’t wait around forever, and it certainly won’t be easier to obtain after you let it slip through your fingers once. Seize the chance while it’s standing at your doorstep, Sag.

No one will take the first step for you, Cap. As tired as you might be from preparing for this moment, it’s up to you to implement these plans. Lean on your community if you need to; just don’t let your hard work be for naught.

You’ve never been one to stay in a “normal” box, so why would now be any different? Your uniqueness is a virtue, Aquarius, not a detriment. A trailblazer has no path to follow by definition. They’re the ones making the path to walk. Indeed, you are your own guiding light.

Contrary to what your anxiety is telling you, you deserve to stand up for yourself whenever necessary. In fact, you’re the only one who can serve as the most authentic advocate for yourself. Don’t leave that crucial responsibility up to just anyone, Pisces. Speak your truth.