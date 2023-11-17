Suggest

We celebrate the self-awareness, empathy, and wisdom of women in midlife.

CultureHoroscopes

Your Daily Horoscope: November 17, 2023

What do the stars have in store for your sign today?

By M. Davis-McAfee
November 17, 2023 | 5:15 a.m. CST
Zodiac wheel with text in the middle: "Daily Horoscope: Friday, November 17"
Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

Choose Your Sign

Aries
Mar 21 – Apr 19
Taurus
Apr 20 – May 20
Gemini
May 21 – Jun 20
Cancer
Jun 21 – Jul 22
Leo
Jul 23 – Aug 22
Virgo
Aug 23 – Sep 22
Libra
Sep 23 – Oct 22
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 21
Sagittarius
Nov 22 – Dec 21
Capricorn
Dec 22 – Jan 19
Aquarius
Jan 20 – Feb 18
Pisces
Feb 19 – Mar 20

Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

While it takes a great deal of bravery to jump into a new challenge or goal, there is also a sense of unaccountability in that you haven’t taken the time to weigh your options properly. Courage without rationale isn’t a strength; it’s recklessness. You’d be wise to think this one through.

Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

As difficult as it is for you to hear critiques of your actions, the stars urge you to listen anyway. If you’re not careful, your comfort zone can quickly become a self-defeating pit of quicksand. You’re allowed to have principles, Taurus. But no one is immune to improvement.

Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

Don’t be so quick to silence your intuition, Gemini. The stars are aligning in your favor. This new endeavor or relationship could prove incredibly valuable, but you’ll have to stop listening to your insecurities long enough to pursue it first. Have faith in yourself. You’ve got this.

Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

Figuring out what makes us unhappy or unsettled is often far easier than taking actions to remedy the problem. However, the longer you avoid entering the latter stage of the process, the more vexing issues will pile up in the former. It’s best to rip this off like a band-aid, Cancer.

Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

If you hope to help, uplift, and support others, then you’ll have to start practicing on yourself. The way we view ourselves is reflected more in our treatment of others than we realize, Leo. By offering yourself some much-needed compassion, it will become easier to do so for others.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sep 22

A plant’s intricate network of stabilizing roots often goes unnoticed above ground, and your personal progress is the same way. Just because it doesn’t look like you’re accomplishing much by working out the fundamentals doesn’t mean it’s true. In fact, this stage will prove to be one of the most productive.

Libra

Sep 23 – Oct 22

You’ve invested yourself so heavily in everyone else’s problems that you’re starting to lose sight of your own trials and tribulations. As commendable as your willingness to help others is, there’s no point in doing so to the point of self-sabotage. You must offer yourself that same kindness.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

Even small steps get us closer to our goals than we were the day before. Don’t downplay your progress just because it feels slower than you’d like. In reality, you’re further away from where you started than you realize. Focus on the road ahead, not how much road lies behind you.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

It’s best to strike while the iron is hot, and right now, it’s piping red. This opportunity won’t wait around forever, and it certainly won’t be easier to obtain after you let it slip through your fingers once. Seize the chance while it’s standing at your doorstep, Sag.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

No one will take the first step for you, Cap. As tired as you might be from preparing for this moment, it’s up to you to implement these plans. Lean on your community if you need to; just don’t let your hard work be for naught.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

You’ve never been one to stay in a “normal” box, so why would now be any different? Your uniqueness is a virtue, Aquarius, not a detriment. A trailblazer has no path to follow by definition. They’re the ones making the path to walk. Indeed, you are your own guiding light.

Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

Contrary to what your anxiety is telling you, you deserve to stand up for yourself whenever necessary. In fact, you’re the only one who can serve as the most authentic advocate for yourself. Don’t leave that crucial responsibility up to just anyone, Pisces. Speak your truth.

  • ©Copyright 2023
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.