Your Daily Horoscope: November 17, 2022

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

On Thursday, November 17th, a last-quarter Moon sits on the line between the 11th House of Friendship and the 12th House of Self-Undoing. Meanwhile, the Sun approaches the line between the 2nd and 3rd Houses of Security and Communication. The two celestial bodies move in tandem, continuing their tense square from yesterday.

What sort of residual conflict might your sign find today?

Be wary of letting your external relationships blind you to reality, Aries. Our emotions are skillful deceivers when we allow them to be. Revel in the positive feelings all you want, but keep the bigger picture in mind.

The daily habits you indulge might seem insignificant in the moment. But just like water can erode massive canyons into the earth, these small rituals can have greater impacts on us than we might think—for better and worse.

Life can’t be one continuous sprint, Gemini—that just isn’t sustainable. You must learn to go with the natural ebb and flow of creativity, progress, and inspiration. Fighting against it is a futile effort at best. Trust the process.

The longer you forgo your needs for the sake of keeping the peace, the unhappier you will become. Indeed, feelings as strong as yours will only act like a pressure cooker. It’ll blow eventually, Cancer. So, why not release it now?

You have a tendency to attach external concepts to your identity, such as your lifestyle choices, daily habits, or the company you keep. Consequently, it’s more difficult for you to let go of these things when necessary.

Try observing your situation the same way you would if it were a friend’s. The greater distance can clear muddy waters and recalibrate you with overarching goals and ideas. Your tunnel vision isn’t getting you anywhere.

The stars urge you to stop looking outward for validation. Relationships, no matter how strong, are naturally fickle. Thus, it’s critical you find a way to solidify your foundation via your own beliefs, values, and goals.

Don’t be so quick to shut yourself off to the idea of something new, Scorpio. Familiarity is valuable, but not everything. We rarely find greater growth or success from within the confines of our comfort zones. Start exploring.

There’s a difference between letting a wave of avolition pass over you versus letting it completely consume you. Your body and mind need rest. You’d be wise to listen to them, Sag. They’ll find a way to get it one way or another.

If your intentions are good, then what does it matter how well it aligns with your original plans? The universe doesn’t follow our groundwork for a life path. On the contrary, we follow its blueprints. Trust in them.

You might think your aloof attitude has been saving you from heartbreak, but in reality, it’s only contributing to it. Emotional availability is required of both parties in a relationship, Aquarius. Not just the one that isn’t you.

Are you really struggling to come up with an answer? Or could it be that you know what it is and are just not happy with the result? The former requires more searching, but one only needs acceptance for the latter.

