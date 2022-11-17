Suggest

We celebrate the self-awareness, empathy, and wisdom of women in midlife.

CultureHoroscopes

Your Daily Horoscope: November 17, 2022

Here’s how the stars align on Thursday, November 17th.

By Madame Miranda
November 17, 2022 | 5:15 a.m. CST
Daily horoscope 11/17
Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

On Thursday, November 17th, a last-quarter Moon sits on the line between the 11th House of Friendship and the 12th House of Self-Undoing. Meanwhile, the Sun approaches the line between the 2nd and 3rd Houses of Security and Communication. The two celestial bodies move in tandem, continuing their tense square from yesterday. 

What sort of residual conflict might your sign find today?

Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

Be wary of letting your external relationships blind you to reality, Aries. Our emotions are skillful deceivers when we allow them to be. Revel in the positive feelings all you want, but keep the bigger picture in mind.

Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

The daily habits you indulge might seem insignificant in the moment. But just like water can erode massive canyons into the earth, these small rituals can have greater impacts on us than we might think—for better and worse.

Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

Life can’t be one continuous sprint, Gemini—that just isn’t sustainable. You must learn to go with the natural ebb and flow of creativity, progress, and inspiration. Fighting against it is a futile effort at best. Trust the process.

Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

The longer you forgo your needs for the sake of keeping the peace, the unhappier you will become. Indeed, feelings as strong as yours will only act like a pressure cooker. It’ll blow eventually, Cancer. So, why not release it now?

Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

You have a tendency to attach external concepts to your identity, such as your lifestyle choices, daily habits, or the company you keep. Consequently, it’s more difficult for you to let go of these things when necessary.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sep 22

Try observing your situation the same way you would if it were a friend’s. The greater distance can clear muddy waters and recalibrate you with overarching goals and ideas. Your tunnel vision isn’t getting you anywhere.

Libra

Sep 23 – Oct 22

The stars urge you to stop looking outward for validation. Relationships, no matter how strong, are naturally fickle. Thus, it’s critical you find a way to solidify your foundation via your own beliefs, values, and goals.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

Don’t be so quick to shut yourself off to the idea of something new, Scorpio. Familiarity is valuable, but not everything. We rarely find greater growth or success from within the confines of our comfort zones. Start exploring.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

There’s a difference between letting a wave of avolition pass over you versus letting it completely consume you. Your body and mind need rest. You’d be wise to listen to them, Sag. They’ll find a way to get it one way or another.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

If your intentions are good, then what does it matter how well it aligns with your original plans? The universe doesn’t follow our groundwork for a life path. On the contrary, we follow its blueprints. Trust in them.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

You might think your aloof attitude has been saving you from heartbreak, but in reality, it’s only contributing to it. Emotional availability is required of both parties in a relationship, Aquarius. Not just the one that isn’t you.

Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

Are you really struggling to come up with an answer? Or could it be that you know what it is and are just not happy with the result? The former requires more searching, but one only needs acceptance for the latter. 

Read our weekly horoscope for an even deeper dive into your sign’s celestial forecast.

More From Suggest

  • ©Copyright 2022
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.