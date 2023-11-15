Your Daily Horoscope: November 15, 2023

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

Be careful not to underestimate the connection between our bodies and our mind. When we nourish and energize our body, then our psyche often follows suit. The rut you find yourself in isn’t as unconquerable as your insecurities are allowing you to believe, Aries.

The stars are urging you to find time to reground yourself today, Taurus. You can’t stop the unpredictability of the world around you. But you can control the stability within yourself. You are the anchor that grounds you from the rough waters of the world — not the other way around.

There is great power in community, Gemini, and yours is waiting for an opportunity to help. As much as your pride would like you to be the only one who accomplishes this goal, it’s far more logical to seek out helping hands. There will be chances to return the favor in the future.

Even the smallest of habits tend to build up over time — both positively and negatively. Be wary of assuming a vice is manageable just because it takes up a relatively small portion of your day. And conversely, don’t downplay the cumulative power of small steps toward self-improvement.

Your ego and your desire to please others are intertwined in a dangerous cycle. On the one hand, you’re eager to hide your truth for the sake of your reputation. But on the other hand, how can you say you love yourself while also stifling your inner voice? It’s time to roar, Leo.

These nagging inner feelings won’t go away just because you ignore them long enough, Virgo. The stars urge you to address — and clean out — the skeletons growing dusty in your closet. You can’t expect to reach a new level of growth while your past continues to anchor you.

Healing emotional pain requires us to get a good, hard look at the wound. It isn’t always easy, and, in some ways, it magnifies the hurt you’re already feeling. But the clarity this deep reflection can provide is invaluable, Libra. You have to understand the problem to know how to move on.

The stars are aligning in your favor for financial prosperity, Scorpio. Be sure to keep an open mind as you approach these new endeavors. Try to resist the urge to block yourself off from a prosperous opportunity. Listen to your heart, and have faith in yourself to act accordingly.

You’d be wise to seize this spark of inspiration while it’s here, Sag. It might not be the most convenient time to pursue your idea. But honestly, would there ever be? Stop waiting for the perfect moment to come along. It’s up to you to make that moment a reality.

It is perfectly valid to feel burnt out, given your mental workload. However, the stars caution against using your burnout as an excuse to lash out at others. Doing so will only give you more work to do in the future. Lean on your community — don’t use them as a punching bag.

The small, subtle signs that you’re headed down the right path are not accidental, Aquarius. Listen to the universe when it speaks to you. Your intuition is keen, and your imagination is even stronger. Indeed, you have the tools you require to make your dreams become a reality.

Part of personal growth is recognizing where we’ve held ourselves back. While it can be tempting to fall into a spiral of “I should have”s, try to keep your focus locked on the present. You can’t change what’s already happened. But you do have some control over the future.