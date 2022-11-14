Your Daily Horoscope: November 14, 2022

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

On Monday, November 14th, Pluto and a waning gibbous Moon fly in opposition in the 4th House of Home & Family and the 10th House of Social Status, respectively. This emotional confrontation signals a need to recalibrate our internal and external versions of ourselves. It isn’t an easy exercise, but it’s critical nonetheless.

What might this exercise reveal for your sign today?

As tempting as it might be to resist this call to rest, doing so is futile. One way or another, your body will find a way to shut down. Would you rather let it decide, or kick-start the process yourself?

There is a middle ground between being a Scrooge and spending like a Rockefeller, Taurus. The cosmos urge you to find it for the sake of both your financial and emotional well-being. Preparing for the future is self-care.

While your first instinct is to keep the peace, perhaps the situation calls for a bit of healthy confrontation. You don’t need to burn every bridge you see, but you do have to acknowledge it if you ever hope to cross its expanse.

Separating into work and home selves can certainly be useful in some scenarios. However, the stars encourage you to consider the similarities and differences. What does each reveal about what you value? What you hide?

Being deceived can deliver a direct hit to our ego, making it all the more appealing to pretend it’s not happening. But is letting this mistreatment continue even longer really better than nipping it in the bud now?

As our bodies age and change, so do our parameters of good health. Neither our bodies nor our minds can weather the same neglect they endured in our youth. It’s time to develop better health goals, Virgo.

Open communication is the foundation on which every healthy relationship rests, Libra. Thus, it’s critical that you speak your mind clearly and directly. Stop expecting those around you to read your mind, and just say it.

You prefer deep, intense conversation to shallow chit-chat. But not everyone knows that about you, thanks to your unscalable emotional walls. If this type of communication is what you’re after, then you’ll have to kick-start the process yourself, Scorpio.

You won’t work through these difficult emotions any quicker by ignoring them, Sag. Indeed, the sooner you face this problem head-on, the sooner it can finally dissipate. No one else can do it for you; you’re only waiting on yourself.

No one is immune to learning a better way to do something, Cap—not even you. Don’t be so quick to discredit the alternative routes of others. You might come to find you’re a bigger fan of their approach than yours.

While it’s important not to let any one idea or person pigeonhole you, it’s equally crucial not to pass up a good opportunity for the sake of pursuing novelty. Just because something is new doesn’t make it better.

When someone reveals their true self to you, you’d be wise to listen, Pisces. The universe is trying to push you in the right direction. Be mindful of your steps, and keep a close watch on your emotions. They’ll reveal plenty.

