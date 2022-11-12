Suggest

We celebrate the self-awareness, empathy, and wisdom of women in midlife.

CultureHoroscopes

Your Daily Horoscope: November 12, 2022

Here’s how the stars align on Saturday, November 12th.

By Madame Miranda
November 12, 2022 | 5:15 a.m. CST
Daily horoscope 11/12
Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

On Saturday, November 12th, a waning gibbous Moon passes Mars retrograde into the 10th House of Social Status under its ruling sign, Cancer. As the Moon sits in an intuitive trine with Haumea, which governs trust, the cosmos urge us to trust our inner voices and let go of what no longer serves us.

What might that look like for your sign today?

Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

Greater awareness doesn’t always bring about greater happiness. On the contrary, learning of the disparities in our environments (both near and far) can be disheartening. Ignorance is bliss, but is that really the better option?

Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

Your way of doing things might have worked in the past. But as the worlds around and within us change, so must our daily routines. The sooner you start working toward this new way of life, the quicker you can get used to it.

Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

Perhaps the reason you’re struggling to communicate with others is that you aren’t taking the time to listen to yourself. Work on sorting out your thoughts alone before bringing them to the table; it will keep things from getting muddy.

Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

Let go of others’ expectations, both real and perceived. They aren’t serving you, Cancer. In fact, they seem to be doing the opposite right now. Listen to your intuition carefully, and release what doesn’t need to be in your life.

Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

What you thought you needed might not be what your soul actually craves, Leo. And this nagging feeling in the back of your head might be trying to clue you in on this discrepancy. Keep your heart open to something new.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sep 22

While your first instinct might be to speak immediately, the stars urge you to pause for just a moment. You might be surprised at the clarity a moment can provide, Virgo. But you’ll never know if you speed past it.

Libra

Sep 23 – Oct 22

Turning past hurt into something positive is more possible than your insecurities are allowing you to think, Libra. It could also have widely beneficial effects on your self-esteem. You are stronger than your worst moments.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

When you feel better about yourself, you feel better about your judgment. Events over the last few weeks have reacquainted you with your ego and intuition. How will you use these two to your advantage, Scorpio?

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

It can be disheartening to have to let something go that you worked so hard to achieve. However, if you don’t, it will inevitably turn into an anchor weighing you down. Do you really think that’s a better fate?

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

Forget what others want you to be. What do you want to be? You’ve devoted so much of yourself to everyone else that you’ve lost your sense of purpose. It’s time you went out and found it once more.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

Pursuing any significant endeavor with someone else is difficult, whether it’s a family, household, or career. But if you don’t learn how to empathize and cede the reins, it’ll become downright impossible. You have to lighten up, Aquarius.

Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

Not every ending has to be flashy and fatalistic. Sometimes—not always—it helps to approach severing ties passively. You can come to terms with your emotions silently without shouting it from the rooftops, Pisces. So, why don’t you?

Read our weekly horoscope for an even deeper dive into your sign’s celestial forecast.

More From Suggest

  • ©Copyright 2022
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.