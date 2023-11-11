Your Daily Horoscope: November 11, 2023

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

Ignoring how you’re feeling isn’t the sign of strength you think it is, Aries. This sort of self-dismissal is just a subtle version of self-sabotage. Your conscience is trying to tell you something for a reason. You’d be wise to listen to what it has to say to you.

As present and close as this discomfort feels right now, try to take solace in the fact that it won’t last forever. The transition you’re going through will eventually be your new normal without you even realizing it. Trust the process, and keep your head up. You can overcome this challenge.

Your pure intentions don’t matter if you fail to communicate them with others. Be careful not to underestimate the likelihood that those around you will misunderstand your words or actions. Taking the time to clarify your position can reduce the risk of misinterpretation, Gemini.

Sometimes, the best way to solve a conflict is to walk away from it for a while. While the stars aren’t encouraging you to dig your head in the sand and pretend it’s not there, they suggest finding some alone time to sit with and untangle your feelings.

This transition period you find yourself in has the power to catapult you forward if you’re willing, Leo. Try not to let your ego convince you that all hope is lost. A fleeting bump in the road doesn’t guarantee that the rest of your path is uncrossable. Keep moving forward.

The toughest conversations are often the ones we most need to have. And unfortunately, we can’t always rely on the other party to initiate the discussion. The sooner you start talking, the sooner you can resolve the issue. So, what are you waiting for, Virgo?

Bad energy and memories are cluttering your innermost physical and mental environment. It’s time to start clearing out the mess, Libra. You mustn’t hoard these negative experiences. All you can do is try to learn everything you can from them and then move on. Release the past.

Closing yourself off from others is one problem; closing off from yourself is another. Your emotions remain even when you’re ignoring them. The only difference is that they’ll find ways to make themselves front and center — and you might not like the method they pick.

You’ve chased ideals that others have set out for you for so long that you’ve forgotten where your own moral compass points. The stars urge you to consider what’s important to you. You only have one life to live, Sag. You owe it to yourself to pursue that which brings you joy.

Your fears and anxieties are justified, but your inability to express them in a healthy way is not. The people in your inner circle can’t read your mind, Cap. They’d be willing to help if they knew what to do. But you’re going to have to offer some guidance first.

Burning bridges is a surefire way to get you nowhere fast, Aquarius. There is a way to address this conflict without cutting everyone else down in the process. As difficult as it might be, try to imagine how you would want to be treated if you were on the other side of this situation.

While others might be quick to downplay your empathy, deep down, you know how beneficial it can really be. Use your hyper-sensitivity to explore what has been causing you these negative emotions. If it helps, write your thoughts down so you can better analyze them objectively.