Your Daily Horoscope: November 11, 2023

What do the stars have in store for your sign today?

By M. Davis-McAfee
November 11, 2023 | 5:15 a.m. CST
Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

Ignoring how you’re feeling isn’t the sign of strength you think it is, Aries. This sort of self-dismissal is just a subtle version of self-sabotage. Your conscience is trying to tell you something for a reason. You’d be wise to listen to what it has to say to you.

Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

As present and close as this discomfort feels right now, try to take solace in the fact that it won’t last forever. The transition you’re going through will eventually be your new normal without you even realizing it. Trust the process, and keep your head up. You can overcome this challenge.

Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

Your pure intentions don’t matter if you fail to communicate them with others. Be careful not to underestimate the likelihood that those around you will misunderstand your words or actions. Taking the time to clarify your position can reduce the risk of misinterpretation, Gemini.

Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

Sometimes, the best way to solve a conflict is to walk away from it for a while. While the stars aren’t encouraging you to dig your head in the sand and pretend it’s not there, they suggest finding some alone time to sit with and untangle your feelings.

Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

This transition period you find yourself in has the power to catapult you forward if you’re willing, Leo. Try not to let your ego convince you that all hope is lost. A fleeting bump in the road doesn’t guarantee that the rest of your path is uncrossable. Keep moving forward.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sep 22

The toughest conversations are often the ones we most need to have. And unfortunately, we can’t always rely on the other party to initiate the discussion. The sooner you start talking, the sooner you can resolve the issue. So, what are you waiting for, Virgo?

Libra

Sep 23 – Oct 22

Bad energy and memories are cluttering your innermost physical and mental environment. It’s time to start clearing out the mess, Libra. You mustn’t hoard these negative experiences. All you can do is try to learn everything you can from them and then move on. Release the past.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

Closing yourself off from others is one problem; closing off from yourself is another. Your emotions remain even when you’re ignoring them. The only difference is that they’ll find ways to make themselves front and center — and you might not like the method they pick.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

You’ve chased ideals that others have set out for you for so long that you’ve forgotten where your own moral compass points. The stars urge you to consider what’s important to you. You only have one life to live, Sag. You owe it to yourself to pursue that which brings you joy.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

Your fears and anxieties are justified, but your inability to express them in a healthy way is not. The people in your inner circle can’t read your mind, Cap. They’d be willing to help if they knew what to do. But you’re going to have to offer some guidance first.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

Burning bridges is a surefire way to get you nowhere fast, Aquarius. There is a way to address this conflict without cutting everyone else down in the process. As difficult as it might be, try to imagine how you would want to be treated if you were on the other side of this situation.

Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

While others might be quick to downplay your empathy, deep down, you know how beneficial it can really be. Use your hyper-sensitivity to explore what has been causing you these negative emotions. If it helps, write your thoughts down so you can better analyze them objectively.

