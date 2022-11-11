Your Daily Horoscope: November 11, 2022

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

On Friday, November 11th, a slowly waning Moon approaches Mars retrograde. Our motivation to handle emotional conflict or struggle might dwindle as the two bodies conjoin. As the Sun and Uranus retrograde continue their opposition in the 2nd and 8th Houses, respectively, this apathetic feeling might start permeating our self-esteem.

How might this manifest in your sign today?

It isn’t your job to make something work that was never going to in the first place. At some point, you’ll need to let go—for your sake and the sake of the other parties involved. This won’t be your last opportunity, Aries.

It’s always easier to look for problems outside of our immediate environment. After all, it helps to distance us from accountability and responsibility. However, the stars urge you to look closer to home for the source of your problem.

Rather than exhaust yourself trying to push your way through this communicative impasse, why not try stepping away for a while? You might be surprised at the things that were hiding in plain sight once you look at the bigger picture.

Urgency culture would have you believe you need to respond to everything as soon as possible. But this just isn’t true, Cancer. You are allowed to take the time you need, however, you’ll have to express that you need it.

As disheartening as it is to have your daily schedule prevent you from achieving your dreams, try to maintain a positive perspective. You’re laying the solid groundwork now that will allow you to pursue your passions further down the road.

Change doesn’t always feel good, Virgo. In fact, we often undergo these transformations by doing everything but kicking and screaming. It’ll be worth it in the end. Don’t let the temporary discomfort convince you otherwise.

There are more creative solutions to this dilemma than you’re allowing yourself to consider. For a moment, release the expectations and beliefs you’re clinging to and entertain the idea of something totally out of left field.

You shouldn’t let having to change your mind diminish your self-esteem. The true failure would be to have learned this new information and refused to change your mind in spite of it. You should be proud.

If your heart’s just not in it anymore, trying to force it likely won’t produce the results you seek. This type of thing can’t be forced, Sag. Instead of trying so hard to do so, why not explore other endeavors?

Don’t underestimate the impact of our paternal influences on our upbringing, Cap. We’re more like our paternal guardians than we often like to admit—for better and worse. How can you use their experience to your advantage?

No amount of external distraction will remedy an internal problem, Aquarius. You can’t run away from this issue forever—you’re hardly making any distance now as it is. You’d be better off getting this confrontation over with.

While it’s important to recognize that “intuition” can sometimes be “anxiety,” you should still give yourself credit. Your sensitivities make you especially insightful in relationships, and the stars suggest an opportunity to use that skill is close by.

Read our weekly horoscope for an even deeper dive into your sign's celestial forecast.

