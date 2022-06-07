Your Daily Horoscope: June 7, 2022

On Tuesday, June 7, a first-quarter Moon flies under Virgo through the 12th House of Undoing. The Moon stands in a tense opposition with dreamy Neptune. Meanwhile, the Sun maintains its position under Gemini.

What do the stars have in store for you today?

ARIES (March 20 – April 19)

You’ve been waiting for someone to swoop in with a solution, answer, or quick fix. But the person you’re really waiting on is yourself. When are you going to show up?

TAURUS (April 19 – May 20)

There’s nothing wrong with feeling extra romantic or indulgent. Just make sure that this isn’t a shoddy attempt to run away from conflict. You can’t woo your way out of this one.

GEMINI (May 20 – June 21)

When you spend so much time focusing on others, it can be difficult to turn that attention inward. You help others adapt. So, why aren’t you doing the same for yourself?

CANCER (June 21 – July 22)

Approaching an end is never easy—especially not for someone as emotional as you. Nevertheless, it’s inevitable. Would you rather suffer in slow motion or get it over with?

LEO (July 22 – August 22)

Despite your confident exterior, you are incredibly self-critical. If you don’t find a way to make peace with yourself, then this bad habit is going to eat away at your foundation.

VIRGO (August 22 – September 22)

Your inability to accept defeat puts you at greater risk of escapism. Instead of facing failure head-on, you’ll simply pretend it never happened. But you know that’s not true, right?

LIBRA (September 22 – October 23)

As a people-pleaser, you find joy in helping others. But as a human, you’re going to have to learn to put yourself first once in a while. It’s time to move off the backburner.

SCORPIO (October 23 – November 22)

A positive professional or romantic change is on the horizon. However, you have to stop second-guessing yourself first. Don’t will this progress away with worry, Scorpio.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 – December 21)

You’ve never been one to take tough love well. As uncomfortable as it might be, though, you’d be wise to listen to it. Optimism might be more fun than realism, but it’s a lot more short-sighted, too.

CAPRICORN (December 21 – January 20)

You’re standing at a precipice of great transformation, Cap. On the one hand, you could significantly grow and mature. On the other, you could cement yourself into your old ways. Which will you choose?

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18)

There’s nothing wrong with asking for help. You’ve been struggling to overcome this obstacle for weeks now. Maybe it’s time to start calling family and friends for backup.

PISCES (February 18 – March 20)

It’s important to pay attention to how you feel around other people. Even if you’re too polite to admit it, your body and soul will recognize harmful energy when it feels it.

Read our weekly horoscope for an even deeper dive into your sign’s celestial forecast.

