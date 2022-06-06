Your Daily Horoscope: June 6, 2022

On Monday, June 6, the Sun flies through Gemini while a waxing Moon passes from Virgo to Libra. What do the stars have in store for you today?

ARIES (March 20 – April 19)

A past hurt has resurfaced, affecting your ability to trust yourself. Your past is not your future. But if you don’t stop looking backward, that just might change.

TAURUS (April 19 – May 20)

Routine is important to you, but lately, your day-to-day hasn’t been as satisfying. If you think about it, you know where the weak spots are. The stars are urging you to fix them.

GEMINI (May 20 – June 21)

Sometimes seeing more of the situation makes things worse, not better. You can try to keep up the “ignorance is bliss” schtick, but be prepared for it to fall flat.

CANCER (June 21 – July 22)

Navigating between shadow and outward selves is challenging for anyone, not just you. Give yourself some grace. Duality is all about ebb and flow, push and pull.

LEO (July 22 – August 22)

While some might assume you’re all roar and no bite, they would be wrong. You relish the chance to sharpen your claws and prove your worth. Luckily, one has just come up.

VIRGO (August 22 – September 22)

Out of all the things you’re good at, handling unpredictability is not one of them. But what if you considered chaos to be a certainty? Then, wouldn’t this be routine?

LIBRA (September 22 – October 23)

When you’re unhappy, you find passive ways to show it. You’d rather hint than holler, but sometimes the latter is necessary. It’ll get out one way or another; just say it.

SCORPIO (October 23 – November 22)

Despite your best efforts, your ambition can cloud your judgment. Consequently, you end up doing things outside of your best interest. Step back, and look at the big picture.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 – December 21)

When you struggle to make a decision, it’s often because you know the answer—you just don’t like it. But eventually, like it or not, you’re going to have to get out of your way.

CAPRICORN (December 21 – January 20)

It isn’t easy to admit when we make things harder for ourselves. Placing the blame on the world is so much easier and less shameful. But you know it’s not true, right?

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18)

An internal battle will come to a head early this week. Confronting the uglier sides of yourself is never easy. Still, it’s the only way we will ever hope to get better.

PISCES (February 18 – March 20)

There’s nothing wrong with reaching for the stars, but be careful you’re not grasping for straws. Remember to look before you leap, or your naivety might best you.

